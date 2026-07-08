Pelicans Forward Derik Queen Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trey Murphy NBA Trade Rumors

New Orleans Pelicans second year player Derik Queen added a cryptic twist to the latest round of Trey Murphy III trade rumors.

Queen posted the words “Death row” on X after an aggregator shared a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer that the Pelicans “reportedly want to keep Trey Murphy III” and that offseason chatter around Murphy had been “blown out of proportion” by the front office. Queen’s post did not mention Murphy, the Pelicans or any trade report directly, but the timing quickly made it part of the conversation.

That matters because Murphy has become one of the most interesting names on the NBA rumor market: young enough to fit a reset, good enough to help a contender immediately and expensive enough that New Orleans has to be intentional about its long-term roster plan.

Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the 2025-26 regular season. He also has the kind of contract that makes him both valuable and tradeable. Murphy signed a four-year, $112 million rookie extension with New Orleans in 2024, a deal ESPN reported included no incentives and no player option.

That combination explains why other teams would keep calling. It also explains why the Pelicans pushing back on the idea that Murphy is freely available would be notable.

Derik Queen’s Post Came as Pelicans Try to Quiet Trey Murphy Chatter

Queen’s message was only two words, so there is a limit to how much can fairly be read into it. It could have been about Murphy. It could have been about the noise around the Pelicans. It could have meant something else entirely.

Still, the timing is what makes the post relevant.

The Pelicans have spent the past year trying to build a clearer young-core identity around Murphy, Zion Williamson, Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Trading Murphy would not be a minor shuffle. It would be a franchise-direction decision.

That is why Fischer’s reported framing is important. If the Pelicans are telling people Murphy is not truly on the market, that signals a different approach than a full teardown. It suggests New Orleans may be trying to steady the roster after a messy stretch rather than cashing out one of its best two-way building blocks.

Murphy’s appeal is obvious. At 6-foot-8, he gives New Orleans size, shooting and secondary creation on the wing. Players with that profile are difficult to find, and they become even more valuable when they are under team control through their prime years.

Spotrac lists Murphy’s extension as a four-year, $112 million deal with a $25 million salary and cap hit for 2025-26. For a wing averaging more than 20 points per game, that is not a bad number in the modern NBA economy.

Trey Murphy Trade Rumors Hit a Sensitive Spot for the Pelicans

The Murphy rumors also land differently because of what New Orleans already spent to get Queen.

The Pelicans traded the No. 23 pick and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks to move up and select Queen at No. 13 in the 2025 NBA draft. That deal became one of the most scrutinized moves of the new front office’s first year.

The final price only increased the pressure. After the 2026 draft lottery, the pick New Orleans sent to Atlanta landed at No. 8, making the final deal Queen for the No. 23 pick in 2025 and the No. 8 pick in 2026, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pelicans coverage.

That context matters for Queen’s post.

Queen is not just another young player reacting to social-media noise. He is central to the Pelicans’ current roster debate. If New Orleans gave up a premium future pick to get him, then the next question is how the front office plans to build around him. Keeping Murphy would give Queen and Fears a high-level wing already in place. Trading Murphy would likely mean New Orleans is prioritizing a different timeline, a different positional need or a larger asset reset.

For fans, that is the real issue behind the cryptic post. The question is not only what Queen meant. It is whether the Pelicans have a coherent plan.

Keeping Murphy Would Give New Orleans a Clearer Young-Core Path

If the Pelicans truly want to keep Murphy, the logic is easy to see.

Murphy is already producing at a level most teams hope their young wings eventually reach. He spaces the floor for Williamson. He can play next to ball-dominant guards. He does not need a high-usage role to matter, but he has grown into more than a spot-up shooter.

That makes him especially useful for a roster with Queen and Fears still developing.

Queen gives the Pelicans a skilled frontcourt piece. Fears gives them a young guard to develop. Williamson, when healthy, remains the franchise’s most physically overwhelming talent. Murphy is the connective wing who makes the lineup easier to build.

That is also why trade rumors are not going away entirely. Contenders and rising teams are always looking for wings who can shoot, defend and scale up in bigger roles. Murphy checks too many boxes for rival front offices to stop asking.

But there is a difference between taking calls and actively shopping a player. The latest reporting, paired with Queen’s reaction, puts the spotlight back on that distinction.

Queen’s “Death row” post may remain open to interpretation, but the larger Pelicans storyline is not vague at all. New Orleans has to decide whether Murphy is part of the next real core — or the player whose value helps reshape it.

For now, the message coming out of the rumor cycle is that the Pelicans would prefer the first option.