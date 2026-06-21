Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Pair Up Talks In New Orleans Now Underway: Report

The New Orleans Pelicans could be pairing up two of the top prospects of the 2019 NBA Draft as talks to acquire Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies are now underway, according to NBA insider Evan Sidery.

If a deal gets struck, the Pelicans would see Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, and Morant, the No. 2 selection in the draft, play together after years of being pitted against each other.

“The Grizzlies and Pelicans recently held exploratory trade talks on Ja Morant,” he wrote on X, before saying that the Pelicans’ initial offer is just contracts that would match Morant’s deal. “New Orleans is willing to offer a near identical salary match featuring the expiring contracts of Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins.”

Sidery noted that Morant’s value remained low league-wide, despite playing as the Grizzlies’ franchise player over the past few years.

“Morant’s overall trade value league-wide is still viewed very low,” he added.

Morant, Zion Can Boost Their Careers As Teammates

Neither Morant nor Williamson has lived up to their hype since entering the league in 2019.

For Morant, while he was the face of the Grizzlies for a few years, his career has been marred by controversies, including the gun incidents that led to a 25-game suspension.

In the past 2025-2026 NBA season, Morant struggled with injuries, limiting him to just 20 games played while averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game, while shooting a career-low 41.0% from the field.

The Grizzlies have also been tearing down their roster by trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson over the past two seasons, leaving Morant without his co-stars in the early 2020s.

On the other hand, Williamson appeared in 62 games in the past season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while maintaining a highly efficient 60.0% from the field.

Williamson has not played in any playoff game throughout his NBA career, despite being in the NBA for seven seasons.

Injuries have hampered his career, making his availability his biggest weakness. When he plays, conversely, he remains one of the best players in the league.

NBA Insider Predicts New Orleans Pelicans As Ja Morant’s Next Team

NBA insider Sam Amick, who has been known league-wide as one of the most reliable insiders, picked the New Orleans Pelicans as the next team for Ja Morant.

Amick also said that the Sacramento Kings are also pursuing Morant, who has been less sought-after compared to his perceived value a few years ago.

“I mean, the only two teams I’ve heard, and I’ll pick one of them, are New Orleans and Sacramento. And so, you know, I’ll probably push it the New Orleans way,” Amick said in FanDuel’s Run It Back show.

If Morant lands in New Orleans, the Pelicans could build a core led by Williamson, Morant, and possibly DeJounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Derik Queen, who has shown great promise in his rookie season.