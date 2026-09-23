Zion Williamson Denies Abuse Allegations in Court Filing, Seeks Dismissal

Zion Williamson is entering another important stage of his New Orleans Pelicans career as the team prepares for its first season under head coach Jamahl Mosley. The former No. 1 overall pick remains a central piece of the franchise as New Orleans looks to improve after a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

New Orleans has since added AJ Johnson, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaron Pierre Jr., and Trendon Watford while continuing to develop Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen alongside established players like Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Williamson’s offseason has also attracted attention beyond basketball. With training camp approaching, the Pelicans are preparing for a new chapter under Mosley while continuing to place significant expectations on Williamson and the team’s young core.

Williamson Pushes Back on Allegations and Seeks Lawsuit Dismissal

Before the Pelicans turn their full attention to the new season, Williamson has now formally responded to the civil case brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

TMZ reported on September 22 that Williamson filed a response denying every allegation in Doe’s complaint. He maintains that he did not harm her and disputes her characterization of their relationship.

According to TMZ, Williamson described the relationship as a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

He said the two never lived together and characterized their interactions as “pleasant and consensual.”

Williamson also denies that he committed assault or sexual battery.

He described their sexual relationship as “friendly and casual” and said the relationship ended by May 2023.

The Pelicans forward challenged the domestic violence claim as well, calling it “nonsensical.”

He argues that the two never lived together or interacted frequently enough for their relationship to qualify as domestic.

Williamson is also challenging the legal basis of several claims.

TMZ reported that he argues the allegations involving assault, battery, sexual battery, domestic violence and stalking are barred by applicable statutes of limitations.

He further argues that California laws covering sexual battery, domestic violence and stalking cannot be applied to alleged interactions in North Carolina, Texas and Louisiana.

The lawsuit was filed in 2025. ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported at the time that Doe accused Williamson of rape and “sexual, physical, emotional and financial” abuse during a relationship that began while he was at Duke and continued through 2023.

Williamson’s attorneys have repeatedly denied the accusations.

The allegations remain claims in a civil lawsuit and have not been established as facts. Williamson is asking the court to dismiss the case in its entirety.

While the legal dispute continues, the Pelicans are moving toward a new season with Williamson still positioned as a key part of their basketball plans.

Jamahl Mosley Takes Over as Pelicans Look for Growth Around Zion Williamson

New Orleans enters Mosley’s first season after finishing 26-56 and missing the postseason. The coaching change is part of an effort to provide greater direction to a young roster.

NBA.com’s 2026-27 season preview highlighted Fears and Queen as two players who could take on bigger roles after showing positive signs during their rookie seasons.

The Pelicans also added Mathurin, Johnson, Pierre Jr., and Watford during the offseason.

Williamson, Murphy, Murray and Herbert Jones remain important pieces as the team looks to improve.

Mosley takes over a defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in each of the previous two seasons. His previous work with the Orlando Magic included developing young players and building a solid defensive identity.

Williamson played 62 games last season, the second-highest total of his seven-year career.

He averaged 21 points per game, his lowest scoring average in the NBA, but remained highly effective around the basket.

The Pelicans now head toward training camp with two separate storylines surrounding Williamson. His civil case will continue through the legal process, while New Orleans begins the Mosley era with the former No. 1 pick still central to its plans on the court.