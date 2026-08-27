Zion Williamson Proposed to Land With Knicks in Massive 4-Player NBA Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans have decided that standing pat after winning 26 games is the right move.

New Orleans has plenty of on-paper talent, as it has often had in the seven years of Zion Williamson, but that has rarely amounted to wins.

In recent summers, Williamson, 26, has been at the epicenter of rampant trade speculation, especially as he has had several seasons with injury trouble.

The Pelicans seem committed to getting this iteration of the team places. This week, the Pelicans signed Bennedict Mathurin, an emerging guard, reaffirming that the team believes it can make some noise in the Western Conference next season.

Hypothetical Trade: Zion Williamson to the Knicks

If New Orleans struggles out the gate next season, there is a chance some of its veteran stars could be on the move. Williamson naturally comes to mind first because he is likely to deliver the Pelicans the largest return in a trade.

Williamson’s link to the Knicks stretches back to his college days. There was a time when Knicks fans were hoping they would land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to select Williamson out of Duke University. He may no longer be that generational prize he was thought of as years ago, but Williamson is only just beginning to enter his prime. And when on the court, he is an absolute force. Here is what the Pelicans could get from the Knicks in a Williamson trade.

Pelicans receive: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, a 2027 second round pick (via WAS) and a 2033 first round pick

Knicks receive: Zion Williamson and Yves Missi

In this proposed trade, the Pelicans land two players they could either keep or flip into additional assets. But if the Pelicans trade Williamson, it will likely be because they are flatly a bad team. Keeping Bridges and Hart, two proven playoff contributors, at that point wouldn’t be the most productive. Instead, New Orleans can turn the Williamson trade into an asset pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Knicks shed some serious payroll and distance themselves from the second apron, land a superstar talent and a 22-year-old emerging big man in Missi, who could help fill the void left by Mitchell Robinson.

Zion’s Time in NOLA Coming to an End?

The Pelicans have resisted trading their star players this offseason, starting with Trey Murphy III, who has generated plenty of interest from teams around the league. Earlier this year, Williamson expressed his commitment to the Pelicans even after another rough season.

“New Orleans is home for me. I don’t say that because I’m sitting in front of these cameras,” Williamson said during his end-of-season press conference. “When the offseason hits, a lot of guys leave the city. I live here. … I’ve been here since I was 19.”

Williamson also said he wants to shake up his offseason routine in preparation for the next season, hoping it could help New Orleans find its path into the postseason.

“I’m looking to take a different approach because it’s frustrating getting up here every year and not being in the playoffs –- and I’ll take my responsibility in that. I definitely hold myself accountable,” Williamson said.