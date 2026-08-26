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Zion Williamson Likely To Get 17 PPG Teammate With New Orleans Pelicans

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson could be getting a new offensively reliable teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason. 

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pelicans are the top suitor for Bennedict Mathurin in free agency. Fischer added that New Orleans is doing everything they can to lure the Los Angeles Clippers into a sign-and-trade that would bring them Mathurin. 

“New Orleans is really the primary, most aggressive suitor for Bennedict Mathurin on the restricted free-agent market,” Fischer reported on a Bleacher Report livestream

Fischer said that Mathurin’s free agency choices have come down to staying with the Clippers or moving to New Orleans via sign-and-trade.

“I’m talking to multiple people with knowledge of the situation today, and it sounds like Mathurin’s situation is coming down to figuring out a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans, or taking the qualifying offer with Los Angeles,” Fischer said. 

What Could Mathurin Bring To The New Orleans Pelicans?

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Bennedict Mathurin #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers prepares to shoots the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Intuit Dome on March 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Mathurin averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across 54 total appearances split between his time with the Indiana Pacers and the Clippers. 

Mathurin played a key bench role with the Pacers during their magical 2025 NBA Playoff run, where they reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals but lost to the eventual champions Oklahoma City Thunder

If they sign Mathurin, the Pelicans would get a valuable scorer alongside Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray. 

Williamson had a productive past season, playing 62 games and averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.

He would also add depth to their guard rotation, which currently consists of Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Hawkins, Kobe Bufkin, and Jordan Poole. 

The Pelicans finished the 2025-2026 NBA regular season with a 26-56 record. They placed 11th in the Western Conference, failing to qualify for the playoffs or the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year.

New Orleans Pelicans Continue Trust In Zion Williamson

Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 29: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to a game against the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have only won two playoff games since drafting Zion Williamson as the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. 

Moreover, Williamson has never played a single career game in the playoffs, missing all of his team’s postseason series due to injuries.

While the Pelicans reached the playoffs in 2022 against the Phoenix Suns and 2024 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Williamson was sidelined with injuries for both series. 

Nevertheless, the Pelicans front office is still betting on Zion’s success. 

“Zion is still our guy. If he wasn’t, we could have waived him for like nothing on the books. We could have reset everything. But we believe in Zion. He wants to make it work, and so do we. This partnership hasn’t even come close to reaching our best yet,” a unanimous New Orleans Pelicans front office executive told Keith Smith.

When healthy, Williamson is an elite offensive force who dominates the paint with unmatched athleticism, and downhill speed. 

His best season came in 2021, when Williamson averaged a career-high 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. What truly set this campaign apart was his interior efficiency, as he shot an incredible 61.1% from the field.

Last season, Williamson appeared in 62 games and averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting an efficient 60.0% from the field.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Zion Williamson Likely To Get 17 PPG Teammate With New Orleans Pelicans

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