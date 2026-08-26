Zion Williamson Likely To Get 17 PPG Teammate With New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson could be getting a new offensively reliable teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pelicans are the top suitor for Bennedict Mathurin in free agency. Fischer added that New Orleans is doing everything they can to lure the Los Angeles Clippers into a sign-and-trade that would bring them Mathurin.

“New Orleans is really the primary, most aggressive suitor for Bennedict Mathurin on the restricted free-agent market,” Fischer reported on a Bleacher Report livestream.

Fischer said that Mathurin’s free agency choices have come down to staying with the Clippers or moving to New Orleans via sign-and-trade.

“I’m talking to multiple people with knowledge of the situation today, and it sounds like Mathurin’s situation is coming down to figuring out a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans, or taking the qualifying offer with Los Angeles,” Fischer said.

What Could Mathurin Bring To The New Orleans Pelicans?

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Mathurin averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game across 54 total appearances split between his time with the Indiana Pacers and the Clippers.

Mathurin played a key bench role with the Pacers during their magical 2025 NBA Playoff run, where they reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals but lost to the eventual champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

If they sign Mathurin, the Pelicans would get a valuable scorer alongside Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.

Williamson had a productive past season, playing 62 games and averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.

He would also add depth to their guard rotation, which currently consists of Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Hawkins, Kobe Bufkin, and Jordan Poole.

The Pelicans finished the 2025-2026 NBA regular season with a 26-56 record. They placed 11th in the Western Conference, failing to qualify for the playoffs or the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year.

New Orleans Pelicans Continue Trust In Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans have only won two playoff games since drafting Zion Williamson as the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Moreover, Williamson has never played a single career game in the playoffs, missing all of his team’s postseason series due to injuries.

While the Pelicans reached the playoffs in 2022 against the Phoenix Suns and 2024 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Williamson was sidelined with injuries for both series.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans front office is still betting on Zion’s success.

“Zion is still our guy. If he wasn’t, we could have waived him for like nothing on the books. We could have reset everything. But we believe in Zion. He wants to make it work, and so do we. This partnership hasn’t even come close to reaching our best yet,” a unanimous New Orleans Pelicans front office executive told Keith Smith.

When healthy, Williamson is an elite offensive force who dominates the paint with unmatched athleticism, and downhill speed.

His best season came in 2021, when Williamson averaged a career-high 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. What truly set this campaign apart was his interior efficiency, as he shot an incredible 61.1% from the field.

Last season, Williamson appeared in 62 games and averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting an efficient 60.0% from the field.