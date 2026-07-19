NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson’s New Ripped Look

Zion Williamson again showed off a new look in the offseason, flaunting a ripped body that makes it seem like he is in tip-top shape for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

The New Orleans Pelicans star showcased his body during a public appearance in New Orleans, where he interacted with fans and young players, while wearing a white tank top.

NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson’s Offseason Look

The NBA world is not buying Williamson’s offseason body, saying that he has been doing this almost every season he is in the league.

@TheyHateDirt: Death, taxes, & a skinny Zion pic every year

@6Hogg6: Annual “Zion is getting in shape this summer👀👀👀” post, only to come in flabby and sick as ever at the start of the season. Next up: “Skinny Luka 👀👀👀”

@djflyfree: Yeah whatever he always slim down and get fat again I’m not falling for that shit again lol foh

@DreAllDay: Back in the day, the common off-season story was putting on “15 pounds of muscle.” The new off-season story is either losing weight, or showing off a jumpshot that the player is not known for having.

@nolan_bambury25: What’s crazy is that New Orleans is so bad right now that even this doesn’t move ANYBODY in terms of how we look at their team or Zion 😅 We should be praising Zion for his physique and getting into this kind of shape but it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t elevate his skills.

Zion Williamson Had One Of His Healthiest Season Last Year

Zion Williamson, who had a reputation for being an oft-injured player, had one of the healthiest and most efficient campaigns of his NBA career during the 2025-2026 season.

He appeared in 62 regular-season games, one of his highest career totals, and showcased a noticeably slimmer, more explosive physique.

Williamson averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 60.0% from the field.

However, the Pelicans ultimately finished with a 26-56 record and missed the NBA playoffs.

NBA world pointed this out when reacting on Zion’s look, lauding him for maintaining his elite physique for the offseason.

@HeWhoRunsFades: All the dummies in the replies not realizing he actually lost most of the weight last year and was the healthiest he’s been in yrs last season, that Pelicans roster & franchise just sucks. He needs a fresh start man. Get him on a real team and I bet money he revives his career.

@dwbermudez: People roasting but last year was one of his healthiest seasons yet. Pelicans were just pure ass so nobody noticed

@DribbLeLiKeMiKe: Seeing some of these quotes hilarious. He wasnt big last season and played 62 games. This is nothing similar to ben simmons shooting 3s but if course ppl just post what they see others do lol.

The Pelicans have been quiet this offseason, with the team making minimal roster changes. Their only official addition so far has been re-signing unrestricted free agent DeAndre Jordan.

Next season, the team is expected to run it back with the squad led by Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, and Derik Queen.