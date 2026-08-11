Zion Williamson Gets Strong Message From Pelicans President Joe Dumars

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing with just 26 wins.

Zion Williamson had a relatively healthy campaign with 62 games played. He averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game on 60.0% shooting from the field.

It was a down season for Williamson in terms of production, but he was able to stay healthier and play 32 more games than the previous campaign.

Joe Dumars Sends Message to Zion Williamson

Despite what happened last season, New Orleans Pelicans president of basketball operations Joe Dumars was pretty happy with what his players are doing this summer.

Dumars was particularly impressed with Zion Williamson, telling Rod Walker of The New Orleans Times-Picayune the advice he gave to the two-time NBA All-Star.

“To be great, you have to be obsessed with this,” Dumars said. “You can’t casually become great in this league. What I’ve seen from him this summer is he’s obsessed with the work he’s putting in. And that is really encouraging for me that he’s putting this type of work in.”

Williamson appeared to be in the best shape of his career based on pictures and videos on social media this offseason. His health and conditioning have always been a concern throughout his career.

The 26-year-old forward is also eligible for an extension this offseason. He’s entering the fourth year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract.

Update on Zion Williamson’s Contract Extension

Zion Williamson’s injury history was the main reason for several non-guaranteed clauses in his five-year extension back in 2022. It’s also not surprising that the New Orleans Pelicans are holding off from giving Williamson an extension.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Pelicans want to see Williamson have another healthy and productive campaign before talks of an extension begin.

“With two years remaining on his deal, Zion is eligible for an extension this offseason, but it’s highly unlikely that he will get one,” Siegel wrote. “Even though the Pelicans still believe in the former No. 1 pick, they are in no rush to lock him into a new deal and want to see him put together another complete season after playing in 62 games a season ago.

“It would be a major surprise to many around the NBA if Zion received an extension offer from the Pels.”

Williamson has also been linked to trade rumors over the past couple of years, but the Pelicans have held on to him. Joe Dumars told reporters back in May that he wants to see a full season of Williamson under new Pelicans head coach Jamahl Mosley.

The former Orlando Magic coach plans to utilize Williamson as a point forward, as per ESPN. He also would like him to attack the basket more and get to the free-throw line more.