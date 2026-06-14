Zion Williamson Trade Idea Sends New Orleans Pelicans All-Star To Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be active this offseason and are going to listen to offers for All-Star forward Zion Williamson.

The former No. 1 pick has been a hit-or-miss for the Pelicans, mainly due to his inability to stay healthy. He has only played 276 out of 554 regular-season games since entering the NBA in 2019.

But when he’s on the court, Williamson is averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals on 59.1% shooting from the field.

Zion Williamson Trade Idea Sends Him To Phoenix

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B.” Robinson, the New Orleans Pelicans prefer to keep Zion Williamson. However, they are not opposed to trading the two-time All-Star depending on the offer they are going to receive.

Cem Yolbulan of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade pitch involving the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green

Suns receive: Zion Williamson

Yolbulan explained that the Suns are looking to upgrade their roster after a surprising finish as the eighth seed in a loaded Western Conference. They played well without Jalen Green for the majority of the season, though he was fantastic in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

“Owner Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive since taking over the team, and that is unlikely to change now that he has tasted some success,” Yolbulan wrote. “The Suns have an abundance of backcourt players and a massive hole at power forward. Given that they have Collin Gillespie and Devin Booker, the Suns may be willing to trade Green for Williamson.”

While Green brings a lot of potential, the Pelicans have too many guards on the roster like Jeremiah Fears, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole. They might need to offload one or two of them before possibly becoming interested in the former No. 2 pick.

Zion Williamson’s Trainer Shares Offseason Update

One of the issues that have plagued Zion Williamson in his career outside of his health has been his weight. Williamson’s weight has fluctuated over the years, though he has looked more lean in the past two seasons.

The New Orleans Pelicans star’s trainer Kris Chrisp shared an update on his offseason regimen in an appearance on the No Picks Show podcast.

“I’m very confident, and I’m very happy and encouraged by what I see,” Chrisp said, via Dylan Sanders of PelicansRoundtable. “And I ask for the Pelicans fans to just be patient until the season starts, reserve your opinions, reserve your thoughts. Just let the season start and watch how he looks.”

Williamson played in 62 games this season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals on 60.0% shooting.

The Pelicans will have a new coach next season in Jamahl Mosley, who is coming off a five-year stint with the Orlando Magic.