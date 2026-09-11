Back for another year with the New York Knicks, Jordan Clarkson hopes to continue contributing to the team’s championship success.

However, one writer’s prediction suggests that Clarkson’s role with the team will cause his minutes regression to continue during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

12-Year NBA Vet For Knicks Gets Concerning Prediction For Next Season

Kento Kato of Knicks On SI laid out a handful of names who could see reduced minutes this upcoming season.

Most of the players mentioned are far from concerning. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby seeing the court for fewer minutes just means that they are getting some much-needed rest.

There might be a minutes reduction for them, but not a role reduction.

As for Clarkson, his situation is different. The minutes are already chopped down compared to his run with the Utah Jazz. Anymore and it might feel like he’s continuing to fight for a rotational spot.

“With the theme of the Knicks season being prioritizing the postseason, it’s plausible that the team decides to emphasize the investment they’ve put into Diawara,” Kato wrote.

“Surely, Brown will still rely on the veteran to provide minutes when the other bench players don’t have it. And with the 82-game regular season inevitably leading to injuries, Clarkson won’t be completely missing from the rotation. But, if the Knicks want to repeat, maximizing Diawara during the regular season could be of great importance. And that very well could mean a lot less Clarkson to start off the year.”

Jordan Clarkson’s Knicks Run So Far

The Knicks picked up Clarkson on a one-year deal after he reached a buyout with the Jazz.

During his Utah run, Clarkson was one of the top bench scorers in the game. In the 2024-2025 NBA season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points while shooting 36.2% from three. He saw the court for 26.0 minutes per game.

After arriving in New York, Clarkson’s minutes dropped to 17.8 per game. He had a short out-of-the-rotation stint and averaged just 8.6 points.

The Knicks didn’t have to spend much to bring Clarkson back for another run. As much as they would like to keep things the same in 2026-2027, Clarkson could get a bad trend going if this prediction holds up.