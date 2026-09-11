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12-Year NBA Vet For Knicks Gets Concerning Prediction For Next Season

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New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Back for another year with the New York Knicks, Jordan Clarkson hopes to continue contributing to the team’s championship success.

However, one writer’s prediction suggests that Clarkson’s role with the team will cause his minutes regression to continue during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

12-Year NBA Vet For Knicks Gets Concerning Prediction For Next Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kento Kato of Knicks On SI laid out a handful of names who could see reduced minutes this upcoming season.

Most of the players mentioned are far from concerning. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby seeing the court for fewer minutes just means that they are getting some much-needed rest.

There might be a minutes reduction for them, but not a role reduction.

As for Clarkson, his situation is different. The minutes are already chopped down compared to his run with the Utah Jazz. Anymore and it might feel like he’s continuing to fight for a rotational spot.

“With the theme of the Knicks season being prioritizing the postseason, it’s plausible that the team decides to emphasize the investment they’ve put into Diawara,” Kato wrote.

“Surely, Brown will still rely on the veteran to provide minutes when the other bench players don’t have it. And with the 82-game regular season inevitably leading to injuries, Clarkson won’t be completely missing from the rotation. But, if the Knicks want to repeat, maximizing Diawara during the regular season could be of great importance. And that very well could mean a lot less Clarkson to start off the year.”

Jordan Clarkson’s Knicks Run So Far

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Knicks picked up Clarkson on a one-year deal after he reached a buyout with the Jazz.

During his Utah run, Clarkson was one of the top bench scorers in the game. In the 2024-2025 NBA season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points while shooting 36.2% from three. He saw the court for 26.0 minutes per game.

After arriving in New York, Clarkson’s minutes dropped to 17.8 per game. He had a short out-of-the-rotation stint and averaged just 8.6 points.

The Knicks didn’t have to spend much to bring Clarkson back for another run. As much as they would like to keep things the same in 2026-2027, Clarkson could get a bad trend going if this prediction holds up.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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