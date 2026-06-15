Knicks’ $150 Million Star Confirms ‘No Sex’ Request From Team Owner In The Playoffs

Mikal Bridges played a key role throughout the playoffs to help the New York Knicks snag the 2026 NBA championship, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Bridges, who is on a four-year, $150 million deal, went wild in an Instagram live on Monday, where he celebrated the NBA title win and told numerous stories about the team. There, Bridges confirmed a report about the Knicks owner James Dolan, requesting all the players to refrain from having sex throughout the 10-week NBA playoffs, which was capped off by them winning the championship.

“He brought n— in, said 10 weeks don’t have no sex, lock in n— are savage,” Bridges said. “He could be a bigger savage if you build a practice living in the city, but he’s still savage.”

The request was revealed by SNY’s Ian Begley. In his report, he wrote that Dolan asked the players to avoid sex while they are chasing the NBA title.

“He talked to the players about the opportunity ahead of them, the importance of sacrificing for the next 10 weeks. (He jokingly asked the players to avoid fornication during the postseason.),” Begley’s report reads.

Begley noted that it was a joke made by the owner.

Knicks’ Sacrifice Worked Wonders En Route To The NBA Championship

The Knicks’ sacrifice had worked with them winning their first title since 1973, 53 years ago.

The team also had a terrific run, going 16-3 throughout the playoffs, including a 13-game winning streak that stretched from the first round to the NBA Finals.

They defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, swept the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the following rounds, before only losing once against the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

In the title-clinching Game 5, Bridges was the second-best scorer for the Knicks, putting up 14 points, behind the 45 points of Finals MVP Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges Reflects On Winning the NBA Championship

Mikal Bridges got honest about his feelings of winning his first NBA championship. Bridges said constant criticism has only pushed him to be the best player he can be for the Knicks.

“The times I’ve been struggling, the fans were on me — the thing is about me, I want to always be better,” Bridges said. “So whatever, how they feel, I always want to be better. They keep pushing me and if they strongly believe that we have a chance every year and if they strongly believe I have a chance to be better, I’m already thinking about that. “

“I appreciate the tough love. I know some fans might be a little bit crazier than others, but the ones that truly care, and want me to be better, don’t stop now. Just keep pushing me.”

Bridges came to the Knicks via trade in 2024 with the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks gave up five first-round picks, one pick swap, and veteran Bojan Bogdanović in the deal, causing fans to drum up doubts about the decision.

“You talking about f*** them picks? Just very grateful. But, yeah, f*** ‘em,” he said.

He proved all the doubters wrong and is now an NBA champion.