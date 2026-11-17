The New York Knicks are 7-6 to start the season, with Mikal Bridges struggling to make a sizeable impact.

Mike Brown’s team is certainly adjusting to life as champions, and the added pressure that comes with trying to defend that title. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Bridges’ struggles have compounded that adjustment.

In fact, we’ve hit the point where talks of trading Bridges have become commonplace among the fanbase. With that in mind, Steven Simineri of “Knicks on SI,” has proposed a trade that would flip Bridges for two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

The full trade proposal looks like this:

New York Knicks Get: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers Get: Mikal Bridges and Pacome Dadiet

“The Knicks wouldn’t be getting immediate salary relief in a deal like this, but they’d be getting another proven championship player and another ball-handler to take the burden off Jalen Brunson,” Simineri wrote. “The 36-year old Holiday also has a more workable contract due to his player option for next season.”

Bridges, 30, is averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to begin the season. He’s shooting 37.5% from the field and 27.5% from deep.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Knows He Has To Improve

Bridges is aware that the criticism surrounding his recent production is growing. When speaking to the media on November 13, he admitted that he has to improve.

“I have to look in the mirror and be better,” Bridges said, via Stefan Bondy.

When he’s rolling, Bridges is a key part of the Knicks’ rotation. His defense was key throughout last season. However, he hasn’t found any rhythm or footing within Mike Brown’s rotation to begin the new campaign.

“When times get tough,” Bridges said on November 13, per Fred Katz, “you just gotta own up to it and be better.”

We’re still very early in the NBA season. Bridges has plenty of time to turn things around. However, if the Knicks believe that a change is needed, Bridges’ name will likely be the first one discussed.

Knicks Could Struggle to Trade Bridges

According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill, Bridges’ sizeable contract could become an obstacle for the Knicks, should they choose to explore his trade value around the NBA.

“The Knicks are putting off contract issues until the offseason and there’s not a lot of flexibility, especially with owner James Dolan proclaiming he won’t go into the second apron,” Goodwill wrote. “If Mikal Bridges continues to struggle, do the Knicks start to canvas the league? But then again, he’s owed over $116.5 million over the next three seasons, including a player option in 2029-30. The hope is that he turns it around similar to last season, because this team is in need of shot creation and shotmaking.”

New York certainly faces some tough decisions regarding Bridges’ future with the franchise. Of course, if he can turn around his performances, those decisions can wait until the end of the season at the earliest. If not, the Knicks may have to explore the trade market, and they could do far worse than Jrue Holiday.