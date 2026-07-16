3 Free Agent Big Men Knicks Could Target To Replace Ariel Hukporti

The New York Knicks have found themselves struggling to replace Ariel Hukporti.

Jonas Valanciunas recently became the latest big man to pass up interest from the 2026 NBA champions. Instead, he ended his 14-year NBA tenure by signing with Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas.

Now, the Knicks must begin re-evaluating their options in the free agency market. After all, Mike Brown’s team is in need of a third-string center before the new season gets underway.

With that in mind, here are three current free agent big men who could make sense for the Knicks on a short-term deal.

#1 Nick Richards Could Be The Knicks’ Best Bet

Nick Richards is currently an unrestricted free agent. Last season, he split his time between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls. In total, Richards played 48 games, starting 6 of them. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 53.6% from two-point range.

At 6-foot-11, Richards would ensure Brown’s roster had enough size to anchor the defense, regardless of which big man was on the floor. Richards’ athleticism would also give the Knicks a dimension that they lost when Mitchell Robinson signed with the Boston Celtics earlier this summer.

Richards is 28 years old and just entering his prime years. Because of that, it’s hard to tell whether he would accept such a limited role with the Knicks for the upcoming season, or whether he’ll bet on himself landing in a better situation down the line.

The Knicks would be wise to at least test the waters.

#2 Mason Plumlee Could Decide To Ring Chase

Mason Plumlee is another big man who is on the free agency market right now. At 36 years old, there’s no denying that his career is winding down. Therefore, Plumlee could potentially be convinced to slot into the tail end of the Knicks center rotation for a season.

Plumlee would bring over 800 NBA games’ worth of experience to his role. He would likely be open to operating as a depth piece on a contending roster, especially as a championship has eluded him throughout his career.

Last season, Plumlee played in 10 games, averaging 8.6 minutes per night. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. As a deep rotation talent, Plumlee wouldn’t be a terrible addition.

#3 Tony Bradley Is Another Option For The Knicks

Tony Bradley is a name most Knicks fans haven’t mentioned. His addition would be far from attractive. However, he’s a solid big man who could soak up minutes in a pinch while also being ok with a deeper role within the roster.

Bradley is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. Last season, he split his time between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks. In total, he played 41 times, averaging 4 points and 2.8 assists per night.

Bradley is a decent defender, reliable screener and can get you buckets within the right system.

The truth is, any big-name who New York signs will be agreeing to limited playing time. The Knicks aren’t looking for a superstar. Instead, a reliable, experienced veteran would make the most sense. Fortunately for the Knicks, there’s still a handful of those guys available on the free agent market.