3 Low-Cost Trade Options For Knicks To Fix Center Depth

The New York Knicks have been without a third-string big man since the departure of Ariel Hukporti earlier this summer.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, they’ve struck out on their top two replacement targets. First, Jonas Valanciunas opted to join Zalgiris Kaunas, ending his 14-year tenure in the NBA. Then, the Dallas Mavericks matched the Knicks’ offer sheet to restricted free agent Moussa Cisse.

Despite those two setbacks, New York is still expected to pursue a Hukporti replacement in the near future. While there are some talented big men on the free agency market, the Knicks may be better served looking for a higher-upside talent via the trade market.

Here are three low-cost bigs who could fit the bill.

1. Karlo Matkovic Makes Sense for the Knicks

Karlo Matkovic has spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, he suited up for 62 games, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from deep on 1.5 shots per game.

Earning just $2.2 million for the upcoming season, which is the final year of his current contract, Matkovic would be an attainable target for the Knicks. That is, of course, if the Pelicans are willing to do business.

Karl-Anthony Towns would be a solid mentor for Matkovic, who projects to be a reliable modern-style big man, capable of operating across multiple levels on both ends of the floor.

With Derik Queen, Deandre Jordan and Yves Missi in front of him in the Pelicans rotation, Matkovic could find himself made available this season. New York would make a ton of sense as a potential landing spot.

2. Ryan Kalkbrenner Would Be a Dream Addition

Ryan Kalkbrenner hit the ground running for the Charlotte Hornets last season. However, as the campaign wore on, the rookie big man’s impact started to wane. Nevertheless, he ended his debut season in the league with averages of 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per night.

Kalkbrenner will likely sit behind Naz Reid and newly drafted Hannes Steinbach, although Steinbach could spend time at the four. It’s highly unlikely the Hornets will be willing to part with Kalkbrenner after just one season, especially as he could develop into a solid back-up big man.

However, the Hornets are a retooling roster, and player turnover is part of that process. In truth, the Knicks would need to get incredibly lucky to prise Kalkbrenner out of Charlotte this season. Still, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t kick the tires on what a potential trade would entail.

3. Knicks Could Pursue A Jericho Sims Return

Jericho Sims left the New York Knicks midway through the 2024-25 season. Since then, he’s been suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, the rim-running big man played in 67 games, starting 19 of them and averaging 5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

Unfortunately for Sims, he’ll likely find his playing time more limited in the upcoming season, as the Bucks make room for Kel’el Ware. Of course, Sims will also be behind Myles Turner.

As such, Milwaukee may be open to trading Sims. A return to New York could make sense. Sims knows the city and the team and fills a need as the third-string big man. As always, though, there’s no guarantee the Knicks could get a deal over the line.

Still, it’s always worth exploring what a potential package would look like, and whether it would be worthwhile for both sides.