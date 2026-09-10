The New York Knicks have been linked to Ben Simmons for the past year.

Last summer, Simmons’ future was in question. He wasn’t garnering much attention in free agency, and some rumors even incorrectly suggested he was mulling retirement.

Still, the Knicks were in the mix until Simmons made it clear that waiting until midway through the year–or even taking the full season off–was in the plans.

Simmons indeed took the 2025-2026 season off to get his body right after dealing with years of injuries. Now that he’s healthy, Simmons is ready to put together a comeback.

Once again, the Knicks were one of a few teams linked to Simmons in free agency. Ultimately, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

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The Knicks can move on without worrying about the three-time All-Star, as he doesn’t come close to making or breaking their championship chances, but a recent prediction from the former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson makes Simmons an intriguing player to keep an eye on this year.

3-Time NBA All-Star Gets Prediction The Knicks Need To Keep An Eye On

“Ben has the talent to be an All-Star this year,” Jefferson said on ESPN Australia.

“If Ben goes and has the best season, he’s healthy, his back is right, he has the talent to be an all-defensive player, to be a defensive player of the year level talent because he can guard one through five positions.”

Much easier said than done, obviously. Simmons has proven he’s an elite defensive talent and a triple-double threat on a nightly basis, as he has been a three-time All-Star in the past. But that’s the past–and it’s not recent.

Simmons hasn’t had an All-Star season since his 2020-2021 run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he played with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, struggling to mirror that Philly production.

The Knicks Should Keep An Eye On Simmons

Despite what the league saw in 2024-2025, Simmons is a mystery. If he’s fully healthy again, with a year off to get fresh and clear his mind, then what he brings to the table is worth paying attention to if you’re the Knicks.

With Simmons joining a rebuilding Kings team, there isn’t a ton of pressure placed on him to carry playoff hopes for them.

The Kings can cut ties with Simmons before opening night without guaranteeing him money. Even if he does make the team, only $1 million is guaranteed right away. And if Simmons is truly showing signs of being anywhere close to that elite defender and stellar playmaker, then playoff teams should be all over it–including the Knicks–who clearly have an interest in the ex-Sixer.