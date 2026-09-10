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3-Time NBA All-Star Gets Prediction The Knicks Need To Keep An Eye On

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NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have been linked to Ben Simmons for the past year.

Last summer, Simmons’ future was in question. He wasn’t garnering much attention in free agency, and some rumors even incorrectly suggested he was mulling retirement.

Still, the Knicks were in the mix until Simmons made it clear that waiting until midway through the year–or even taking the full season off–was in the plans.

Simmons indeed took the 2025-2026 season off to get his body right after dealing with years of injuries. Now that he’s healthy, Simmons is ready to put together a comeback.

Once again, the Knicks were one of a few teams linked to Simmons in free agency. Ultimately, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

The Knicks can move on without worrying about the three-time All-Star, as he doesn’t come close to making or breaking their championship chances, but a recent prediction from the former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson makes Simmons an intriguing player to keep an eye on this year.

3-Time NBA All-Star Gets Prediction The Knicks Need To Keep An Eye On

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Ben has the talent to be an All-Star this year,” Jefferson said on ESPN Australia.

“If Ben goes and has the best season, he’s healthy, his back is right, he has the talent to be an all-defensive player, to be a defensive player of the year level talent because he can guard one through five positions.”

Much easier said than done, obviously. Simmons has proven he’s an elite defensive talent and a triple-double threat on a nightly basis, as he has been a three-time All-Star in the past. But that’s the past–and it’s not recent.

Simmons hasn’t had an All-Star season since his 2020-2021 run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he played with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, struggling to mirror that Philly production.

The Knicks Should Keep An Eye On Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 21: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes under pressure from Reggie Bullock #25 of the New York Knicks in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden on March 21, 2021 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite what the league saw in 2024-2025, Simmons is a mystery. If he’s fully healthy again, with a year off to get fresh and clear his mind, then what he brings to the table is worth paying attention to if you’re the Knicks.

With Simmons joining a rebuilding Kings team, there isn’t a ton of pressure placed on him to carry playoff hopes for them.

The Kings can cut ties with Simmons before opening night without guaranteeing him money. Even if he does make the team, only $1 million is guaranteed right away. And if Simmons is truly showing signs of being anywhere close to that elite defender and stellar playmaker, then playoff teams should be all over it–including the Knicks–who clearly have an interest in the ex-Sixer.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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