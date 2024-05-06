4-Time NBA Champion Sounds off on Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the ousted Golden State Warriors does not believe the New York Knicks will win a championship with Jalen Brunson as their star.

His reason?

“A ball-dominant Jalen Brunson ain’t gonna get you to the “Promised Land,” Green said on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” on May 4.

Brunson, however, had to carry the scoring burden for the Knicks after their other All-Star, Julius Randle, suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder in January.

Since Randle went down with the injury on January 27, Brunson upped his scoring (31.6 points), shooting 48.1% on 23.1 field goal attempts, and assists (7.1) from 26.5 points 47.8% shooting on 19.5 field goal attempts and 6.4 assists.

With Brunson stepping up his game to another level, the Knicks advanced to the second round of the postseason for the second straight year. Still, Green doubled down on his take that the Knicks are not a championship-caliber team with Brunson dominating the scoring.

“The Knicks are on their way to the second round led by Jalen Brunson, “Green said. “Oh, but let me tell you he was not as ball-dominant as he has been,” Green said. Donte DiVincenzo, who I told you needed to play well, needed to get touches in order to get off to help the team, finished with 23 points. A lot of Knicks fans are trying to make it out to be Draymond doesn’t like us, Draymond hates the Knicks. I don’t hate the Knicks. However, I am honest, and I’m not delusional.”

Jalen Brunson’s Redeeming Factor

While Green remains skeptical of the Knicks’ title chances with Brunson as the 1A star, he was impressed though with the point guard’s mentality.

“I didn’t even say [Knicks] weren’t gonna win the second round series. Because if I’m honest, I think [Knicks] should easily win the second round series,” said Green as he made his point clear. So I didn’t say that.

I said you can get to the “Promised Land.” And quite frankly, if I’m honest, I still don’t think you can. However, Jalen Brunson as I told you already had respect from me, he’s earning more and more for getting it done every single night. Had a couple of bad games then bounced back. That’s what I want to see. When you’re up-and-coming guy and you’re taking that next step in your career, and you get into these playoffs, I want to see how you bounce back from a bad game.”

After shooting under 30% in the first two games in the first round, Brunson bounced back in the next four as he became the the first NBA player to score 39-plus points in four straight playoff games since Michael Jordan in 1993 capping off their first round win with 41 points in Game 6. He also added 12 assists.

Paul Pierce Apologizes for Overlooking Knicks Star

Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce issued a public apology for doubting Brunson and the Knicks’ ability to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

“First off, I like to say sorry to the Knicks and Jalen Brunson because I’ve shown them no respect,” Pierce said on “Undisputed” on May 3. “But after this [first-round win], my hat off to them. I didn’t see this coming Skip (Bayless), I really didn’t. When I looked at the series before it started, I thought Philadelphia just had too much manpower for the short-handed Knicks.”

Brunson averaged 35.5 points and 9.0 assists to lead the Knicks past the Sixers in a tightly-fought six games.

“Did I know that Jalen Brunson was going to play well,” Pierce continued. “I thought he would play well. I didn’t know he was going to play this well.”