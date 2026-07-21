For years, the New York Knicks have been thrilled with the progress of their homegrown guard, Deuce McBride.

After the Knicks took home the NBA Championship, McBride is getting his proper recognition as one of the most underrated players in the league currently.

According to a list of the league’s most underrated players put together by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, McBride ranks fifth. He trails Ty Jerome, Ryan Rollins, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Neemias Queta.

As McBride’s championship contributions were on display for all to see, that will likely only add to his trade intrigue during the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

Knicks’ 5-Year NBA Vet Gets Notable Nod That Could Add To Trade Intrigue

“In four of his five seasons, he’s had better than a plus-two net differential. Over the past two seasons, the ‘Bockers have been 5.4 points better per 100 possessions with him than without. That’s an enormous number considering he is typically backing up one of the best quintets in basketball,” Buckley wrote regarding McBride.

“So, if your scouting report on McBride still sees him as a scrappy defender, he is that, but he is so much more.”

Deuce McBride’s NBA Career

The 25-year-old entered the NBA during the 2021 NBA Draft.

He was a second-round pick out of West Virginia. After going 36th overall, McBride played in 40 games as a rookie, averaging under 10 minutes per game.

Each year, his appearances and playing time went up. Naturally, his production would rise as well. After an impressive showing off the bench during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it was clear that McBride would play an important role for the Knicks moving forward.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 41.3% from three. In the playoffs, he produced an average of 5.6 points, while knocking down 37.5% of his threes.

The 2026-2027 season serves as the final year on McBride’s contract. He is set to make $3.9 million. It’s clear the Knicks are satisfied with what McBride has brought to the table amid their championship-winning season, but will they be able to keep him long-term as he’s no longer under the radar? That will be a situation to keep an eye on.