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Knicks’ 5-Year NBA Vet Gets Notable Nod That Could Add To Trade Intrigue

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Miles McBride, Knicks
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Miles McBride's absence poses a serious threat to the New York Knicks' championship bid.

For years, the New York Knicks have been thrilled with the progress of their homegrown guard, Deuce McBride.

After the Knicks took home the NBA Championship, McBride is getting his proper recognition as one of the most underrated players in the league currently.

According to a list of the league’s most underrated players put together by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, McBride ranks fifth. He trails Ty Jerome, Ryan Rollins, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Neemias Queta.

As McBride’s championship contributions were on display for all to see, that will likely only add to his trade intrigue during the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

Knicks’ 5-Year NBA Vet Gets Notable Nod That Could Add To Trade Intrigue

Deuce McBride, New York Knicks

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Deuce McBride #2 of the New York Knicks reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“In four of his five seasons, he’s had better than a plus-two net differential. Over the past two seasons, the ‘Bockers have been 5.4 points better per 100 possessions with him than without. That’s an enormous number considering he is typically backing up one of the best quintets in basketball,” Buckley wrote regarding McBride.

“So, if your scouting report on McBride still sees him as a scrappy defender, he is that, but he is so much more.”

Deuce McBride’s NBA Career

Miles McBride

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old entered the NBA during the 2021 NBA Draft.

He was a second-round pick out of West Virginia. After going 36th overall, McBride played in 40 games as a rookie, averaging under 10 minutes per game.

Each year, his appearances and playing time went up. Naturally, his production would rise as well. After an impressive showing off the bench during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it was clear that McBride would play an important role for the Knicks moving forward.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while shooting 41.3% from three. In the playoffs, he produced an average of 5.6 points, while knocking down 37.5% of his threes.

The 2026-2027 season serves as the final year on McBride’s contract. He is set to make $3.9 million. It’s clear the Knicks are satisfied with what McBride has brought to the table amid their championship-winning season, but will they be able to keep him long-term as he’s no longer under the radar? That will be a situation to keep an eye on.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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