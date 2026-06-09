Adam Silver Defends Donald Trump’s NBA Invite Against Critics

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended the league’s excitement over President of the United States Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The New York native attended the game to support the New York Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs, but many fans and players have expressed unhappiness. Both the controversial political element and the raised stresses over a President attending the game led to negative reaction.

Silver said the following when defending Trump and revealing why the league is excited to host him:

“He’s welcome to be here. What makes sports so special when there’s so much that divides people is that there’s something that we have in common and we should look for those things that we have in common and build off that. Back in the old days he had court side seats. He was here all the time. He was at drafts. So he’s a genuine Knicks fan. Yes, there’s some inconvenience to the fans here but when looking around at the arena, it’s packed, so people listened and they came early, they got through whatever extra security, which is necessary.”

Silver backed up his belief that Trump is a diehard Knicks fan and should be there to watch the team’s historic game. The bigger point was that he views sports as connecting people of all differences during a time when politics are more divided than ever before due to how it impacts every day lives.

NBA Players & Media Against Trump Attending

Various NBA personalities have expressed their opinions about Trump attending the NBA Finals, and most reactions have been negative. Spurs star De’Aaron Fox referenced inconvenient things on the players’ end with the extra security protocols.

Right wing leaning Stephen A Smith even criticized Trump by calling the President a “narcissist” for making the game about him. Knicks fans were advised to enter the venue two hours earlier than usual to avoid missing the tip off.

Most NBA players have a negative view of Trump as a whole, but Silver is backing up his belief that it’s good to have the President attend. The Commissioner tried to soften the criticism against Trump by citing old scenarios of him attending games as a true Knicks fan.

Donald Trump Has New York Knicks Ties

Knicks owner James Dolan is a friend of Trump and was the one who extended the invite to the President. The 2024 election saw many New Yorkers surprised at Madison Square Garden hosting a Trump campaign rally in the state that Republicans often struggle in.

However, the Knicks were one of two NBA teams to own a venue and use it in such a scenario. Trump has always supported the Knicks, and Dolan made their relationship closer by having a controversial event tying into politics at his venue.

If there was any NBA team that Trump would genuinely want to see and have ties with, it is the Knicks. New Yorkers may not support the current President based on polls, but the Knicks have had ties to the President and take pride in him attending the massive game in franchise history.