Alex Caruso Trade Impacts Knicks’ Offseason Plans: Report

The Alex Caruso–Josh Giddey swap did not involve the New York Knicks. But the swap could have a major impact on the Knicks’ offseason plans.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks’ odds of signing their free-agent center Isaiah Hartenstein to a new deal increased after the Oklahoma City Thunder landed Caruso.
The Thunder were once considered a possible purveyor of another short-term balloon payment, with Isaiah Hartenstein frequently labeled by league personnel as a potential recipient. The Caruso deal doesn’t entirely eliminate that possibility, although multiple figures with knowledge of OKC’s thinking indicated the Thunder are far more likely to pursue a situational reserve big man to support Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt, as opposed to dramatically shifting the effective five-out style of the Thunder’s overall offense.
Hartenstein, at this moment, is now generally expected to return to New York, as the Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson, sources said.
The Knicks can only offer Hartenstein as much as $72.5 million over four years because of his early Bird Rights.
The Thunder, who are projected to have over $30 million in cap space can easily outbid them. But the Caruso trade may have shown the Thunder’s true intentions this offseason.
Mitchell Robinson Trade Proposal From B/R
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send Robinson home to New Orleans and get the Knicks inside the top 10 of this year’s NBA Draft.
New York Knicks receive: No. 6 pick and Larry Nance Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Mitchell Robinson and No. 24 pick
“This deal would let the Knicks check that box while bringing back a completely serviceable (and cheaper) backup center in Nance. More importantly, it might deliver an optimal backcourt running mate for Jalen Brunson, provided [Stephon] Castle’s perimeter shot comes around. That’s about all the 6’6″ guard needs to add, since he can handle, create, finish and defend with ferocity,” Buckley wrote.
Robinson has two years and roughly $27 million left in his four-year contract. But his durability — missing 71 games over the past two seasons — coupled with Hartenstein’s rise has eroded his once lofty status as the team’s starting center.
Isaiah Hartenstein Deserves Massive Pay Raise
After outplaying his bargain two-year, $16 million deal, Hartenstein showed he deserved the massive raise that’s coming.
In 64 starts, including the playoffs this season, Hartenstein averaged 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks.
He flourished in Robinson’s absence and anchored the Knicks’ interior defense while providing spacing and playmaking on offense that Robinson lacked in his game.
His two-man game with Jalen Brunson became a staple of the Knicks offense. But his improved defense has enabled him to leapfrog Robinson in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. Thibodeau’s confidence in Hartenstein was pronounced when he remained the starting center even when Robinson returned from his ankle injury.
Hartenstein joined Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama as the only players with 85 blocks and 85 steals in a season. He became the first player since Moses Malone in 1982 to record 12 offensive rebounds and five assists in a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.