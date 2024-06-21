Alex Caruso Trade Impacts Knicks’ Offseason Plans: Report

The Alex Caruso–Josh Giddey swap did not involve the New York Knicks. But the swap could have a major impact on the Knicks’ offseason plans.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Knicks’ odds of signing their free-agent center Isaiah Hartenstein to a new deal increased after the Oklahoma City Thunder landed Caruso.

The Thunder were once considered a possible purveyor of another short-term balloon payment, with Isaiah Hartenstein frequently labeled by league personnel as a potential recipient. The Caruso deal doesn’t entirely eliminate that possibility, although multiple figures with knowledge of OKC’s thinking indicated the Thunder are far more likely to pursue a situational reserve big man to support Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt, as opposed to dramatically shifting the effective five-out style of the Thunder’s overall offense. Hartenstein, at this moment, is now generally expected to return to New York, as the Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson, sources said.

The Knicks can only offer Hartenstein as much as $72.5 million over four years because of his early Bird Rights.

The Thunder, who are projected to have over $30 million in cap space can easily outbid them. But the Caruso trade may have shown the Thunder’s true intentions this offseason.

Mitchell Robinson Trade Proposal From B/R

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send Robinson home to New Orleans and get the Knicks inside the top 10 of this year’s NBA Draft.

New York Knicks receive: No. 6 pick and Larry Nance Jr.