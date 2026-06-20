NBA Champion Jose Alvarado Makes Honest Statement About Victor Wembanyama

NBA champion Jose Alvarado made his feelings known after witnessing San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama refuse to shake the hands of the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Alvarado said he had mixed emotions after seeing Wembanyama snub the rest of the Knicks during the final moments of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Wembanyama went straight to the locker room after the final buzzer in Game 5 without giving plesantries to the Knicks, whose players went on to celebrate the championship right after.

Jose Alvarado Gets Honest About Spurs Superstar

“I got mixed emotions. I mean, I am a competitor too. But I stare my enemies down. I look forward to them. I shake their hands,” Alvarado said. “Obviously, it’s a game. You don’t like that moment, you probably had the biggest game of your career, and you’re going to have those moments, but I feel like the way he did it, it was a little too crazy for me because I loved how he competed during the game. Obviously, people did not like how has been getting aggressive.”

“But bro, I mean, we were fighting for something. But between the lines, I feel anything is cool. Outside the lines, shake hands.”

Wembanyama has drawn numerous reactions from former players and fans for his post-Finals conduct.

Wembanyama played as the go-to guy for the Spurs throughout the five-game NBA Finals, but the Knicks secured the championship via numerous come-from-behind performances in the series.

Alvarado played as the backup for NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. The Puerto Rican averaged 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game and logged about 9.5 minutes per game.

Alvarado had eight points in the crucial Game 4 Knicks victory, which saw New York return from a 29-point deficit, capped off by an emphatic game-winning putback from OG Anunoby.

Jose Alvarado Talks About Impending Free Agency Decision

With the NBA championship now in his resume, Jose Alvarado knows he is in a good position to secure a solid contract as he enters free agency in the offseason.

According to Alvarado, he needs to get paid well in his next contract. Alvarado, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, also spoke about possibly staying in the New York area.

“First of all, I got to go get paid, man,” he said in The Breakfast Club. “That’s God willing. I want to be in this for a long time. I love this life. I love the NBA life. It feeds my family, and you know, it puts me in rooms where I could never be at.”

“I got to see what makes sense for everybody. I truly do feel like if it’s a great opportunity to stay home, I stay home.”

Alvarado was traded to New York in the middle of the 2025-2026 NBA season. Before going to the Knicks, he spent four years with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he made a name for himself as a relentless defensive player and solid bench guard.

Several teams are expected to give an offer for Alvarado following his NBA title run.