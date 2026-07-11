NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
It didn’t take long for the New York Knicks to retain their key rotational player, Jordan Clarkson, for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
Although Clarkson became a free agent after his one-year deal expired, the Knicks understandably worked on getting him back in the building.
The 34-year-old forward officially signed with the team on Friday, July 10.
New York Knicks Announce Official Jordan Clarkson Move
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Knicks took to the social media platform X to make the official announcement.
“Like JC said, call him Champ 🏆,” the Knicks’ social media team said.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks drives against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After reaching an offseason buyout with the Utah Jazz, Clarkson signed a minimum contract with the Knicks.
Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Clarkson appeared in 72 games. All but one of those appearances came off the bench. He averaged 17.8 minutes per game.
Clarkson shot 45.1% from the field and knocked down 32.7% of his threes.
The veteran forward produced 8.6 points per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, he shot 45.5% from the field, averaging 4.9 points per game.
Clarkson’s NBA Career
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 10: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Moda Center on April 10, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
After college stints at Tulsa and Missouri, Clarkson was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards selected him 46th overall, and sent Clarkson to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clarkson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers. During the 2017-2018 NBA season, Clarkson was moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his third season with the Cavs, Clarkson was moved to the Utah Jazz. The best stretch of his career came in Utah. In 2021, Clarkson was crowned the Sixth Man of the Year–establishing him as one of the best bench players in the game.
With 825 games played, Clarkson has averaged 15.3 points, while shooting 33.6% from three throughout his career.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
It didn’t take long for the New York Knicks to retain their key rotational player, Jordan Clarkson, for the 2026-2027 NBA season.Although Clarkson became a free agent after his one-year deal expired, the Knicks understandably worked on getting him back in the building.The 34-year-old forward officially signed with the team on Friday, July 10.New York […]