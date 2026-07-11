It didn’t take long for the New York Knicks to retain their key rotational player, Jordan Clarkson, for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Although Clarkson became a free agent after his one-year deal expired, the Knicks understandably worked on getting him back in the building.

The 34-year-old forward officially signed with the team on Friday, July 10.

New York Knicks Announce Official Jordan Clarkson Move

The Knicks took to the social media platform X to make the official announcement.

“Like JC said, call him Champ 🏆,” the Knicks’ social media team said.

They followed up that post with one minute of Clarkson highlights from the Knicks’ 2026 playoff run, which resulted in an NBA Finals victory.

Jordan Clarkson’s Knicks Season

After reaching an offseason buyout with the Utah Jazz, Clarkson signed a minimum contract with the Knicks.

Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Clarkson appeared in 72 games. All but one of those appearances came off the bench. He averaged 17.8 minutes per game.

Clarkson shot 45.1% from the field and knocked down 32.7% of his threes.

The veteran forward produced 8.6 points per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, he shot 45.5% from the field, averaging 4.9 points per game.

Clarkson’s NBA Career

After college stints at Tulsa and Missouri, Clarkson was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards selected him 46th overall, and sent Clarkson to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clarkson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers. During the 2017-2018 NBA season, Clarkson was moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his third season with the Cavs, Clarkson was moved to the Utah Jazz. The best stretch of his career came in Utah. In 2021, Clarkson was crowned the Sixth Man of the Year–establishing him as one of the best bench players in the game.

With 825 games played, Clarkson has averaged 15.3 points, while shooting 33.6% from three throughout his career.