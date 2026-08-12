Bad News Hits Ben Simmons After Turning Down New York Knicks Offer

Ben Simmons is grinding his way back into the NBA. Simmons is back in the spotlight in Australia after joining a minicamp with the national team and declaring his desire to be part of an NBA team in the 2025-2026 NBA season after a season-long hiatus.

However, Simmons must face the reality as a consequence of his actions last year. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Simmons turned down an offer from the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks last season.

The offer included a training camp invite, which Simmons is reportedly looking to attain this offseason, but he turned it down then because there was no guaranteed money involved.

“A year ago, he basically turned down that situation from the Knicks,” Fischer said in a live stream with Bleacher Report. “He could have had that exact situation from New York, and the fact that it wasn’t guaranteed money was a major reason why he didn’t join the Knicks.”

“So will he be willing to take a situation that he wasn’t willing to take a year ago? That’s the big question for Ben Simmons.”

NBA Teams Don’t Want To Give Ben Simmons Guranteed Contract Anymore

Right now, teams are adamant about signing him to a guaranteed contract. According to Fischer, teams want him to see play in a competitive 5-on-5 setting first, before offering him a deal or a roster spot with guaranteed money next season.

“No one’s looking to give Ben Simmons a guaranteed roster spot right now. That’s just the reality,” Fischer said. “They would need to actually see him regain this athleticism and see what he actually looks like in a five-on-five setting day after day after day, really competing at the highest level because we just haven’t seen that for him for years now.”

Simmons sat out the entire 2025-2026 NBA season t to rest and rehabilitate his back, an injury that had been bothering him for several years. He last played during the 2024-2025 season, splitting time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged just 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game the last time he played in the NBA.

Ben Simmons Gets Candid On Road Back To The NBA

Ben Simmons got candid in a social media post where he opened up about his path back in the NBA.

“I wouldn’t change the story. The highs, the lows, the pain, the time, the lessons. I embrace all of it. Every chapter built something in me that I couldn’t have built any other way. Grateful for where I’ve been. Proud of where I stand. Ready for wherever this goes,” Simmons captioned in his Instagram post.

Simmons is now in Melbourne training alongside some Aussie NBA players such as Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, and Xavier Cooks.

Simmons, a former No. 1 pick, appeared in seven NBA seasons, playing for three franchises, namely the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and the LA Clippers. He was a former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star.

His downfall began during the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, where he infamously passed up an open dunk that ultimately led to the 76ers’ elimination.