Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Makes Bold Statement About Hollywood And NBA Finals

American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Ben Stiller was a constant presence for the New York Knicks’ championship run. Stiller was at the sidelines of most Knicks playoff games, capturing some of the biggest moments in the team’s run.

Being that close to action meant Stiller felt every pressure and tension inside the court. When asked what it is like to be in an NBA Finals atmosphere, Stiller had a bold statement, saying that it is less stressful to film a movie than to watch the Knicks play in the playoffs.

“No question. Watching a game, watching a Knicks game in the 4th quarter,” Stiller said in the Road Trippin Show, when asked what is more stressful between film and watching the Knicks over the past 10 weeks.

“I mean, first of all, but you know, honestly like I actually asked Jalen Brunson this once about that. Like how do you guys do that when you know and he said for us it’s different than for you because we’re just doing what we do and the same thing when you’re directing a movie like for me it’s not stressful at all.”

Ben Stiller says it’s less stressful directing a movie than watching the Knicks in the finals: “No question. Watching a game, watching a Knicks game in the 4th quarter. I mean, first of all, but you know, honestly like I actually asked Jalen Brunson this once about that. Like… https://t.co/e5oBrGqEGK pic.twitter.com/469oqtkRmM — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 16, 2026

Ben Stiller Speaks On The Difference Between Filming And Watching The NBA

Stiller then explained the difference between filming and watching the NBA Finals.

“First of all there aren’t like you know 50 million people watching in the moment you have to get it right in that moment like that’s actually love about movies is you can do it over and over again and get it right for the good part,” he said.

The Knicks trailed by double digits for most of the games in the NBA Finals. Yet, they managed to climb out of the holes and tally four wins against the San Antonio Spurs to secure the NBA championship in five games.

The most memorable part of the series was in Game 4 when OG Anunoby drilled an emphatic putback late in the game to give the Knicks the 3-1 lead in the series. Stiller was on the sidelines during the moment and captured the Knicks’ celebration on his phone.

Stiller is rumored to have been filming a documentary on his phone about the Knicks’ championship run.

The Knicks picked up their first NBA championship in 53 years. Their last one came in 1973, when Stiller was just eight years old.

Ben Stiller Says OG Anunoby’s Game 4 Winner Is The Most Iconic Moment In Knicks History

Ben Stiller watched the Knicks for his entire life, yet he felt that OG Anunoby’s Game 4 tip-in was the most iconic moment in the franchise’s history.

“It’s up there with Willis Reed coming out, you know. And what’s so great about that shot is just kind of embodies everything that is great about OG Anunoby in terms of as a player,” Stiller said in The Road Trippin Show. “His you know, his physical ability, his incredible timing, his grace, his desire to win.”

“I just love that guy because he’s just not about anything else than just playing as well as he can and winning. And the grace and beauty of that shot, you know, it’s the hand of God, hand of OG,” he said.

Anunoby’s shot is expected to appear in Stiller’s rumored documentary. Stiller had been seen to have captured the biggest moments of the Knicks’ title run.