Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet Hit Indianapolis, Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Make Trip

Indianapolis is not generally known for its Hollywood glamor, but the stars — or a few of them anyway — came out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse there on Tuesday for Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series.

With the possible exception of 74-year-old singer John Mellencamp, a native of Seymour, Indiana, who is presumably a Pacers fan, almost all of the celebrities appeared to be transplants from New York where most of them had been seen courtside during the first two games of the playoff series pitting the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks.

The New York contingent was headlined by die-hard Knicks fans Ben Stiller, 59, and the 29-year-old Dune star Timothée Chalamet — an Academy Award nominee in 2025 for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed the legendary singer-songwriter.

But Chalamet’s current girlfriend, reality TV personality and fashion entrepreneur Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be found, apparently declining to venture out to the American heartland for Game Four — a game the Knicks needed to win to avoid dropping to a 3-1 deficit in the seven-game series.

Jenner and Chalamet made their courtside debut in the Knicks second-round series against the Boston Celtics, in which New York scored a shocking upset over the defending NBA champions. That game saw the Knicks take a 3-1 lead in the series — bit also saw Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffer a frightening Achilles tendon injury that not only cost him the rest of that series, but will likely keep the four-time All-NBA first teamer out for most of next season as well.

Jenner’s sister and fellow Keeping up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner joined the couple at the game.

Reality star Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and a close friend of Kylie Jenner wa also in attendance.

Also in attendance in Indiana on Tuesday were rapper 50 Cent, film director Spike Lee, pro wrestler

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and ESPN daytime talk show host Pat McAffee.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier, one of the great Knicks players and a star of the last Knicks team to win an NBA championship, in 1973, was also in Indiana for the fourth game of the Eastern Conference Final series.

While one former Indiana Pacers great, Reggie Miller, was at the game working as a commentator for television broadcaster TNT, another sat in the crowd — Jermaine O’Neal who played for the Pacers from 2001 to 2009 when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

GQ Magazine covered Chalamet’s appearance at Game Four in Indiana, with reporter Eileen Carter writing that “Chalamet went full Jack Nicholson in Indiana. … the A Complete Unknown star channelled the courtside legend with louche shades and slicked-back hair.”

The Oscar nominee “seems to have put his professional schedule on hold for the duration of the Knicks’ 2025 postseason run,” Carter observed.

The celebrity Knicks fans had to get back on their private jets for the flight to New York unhappy. Their team lost 130-121, to fall behind 3-1 in the seven-game series. In all of NBA history, only 13 teams have ever won a best-of-seven series by coming back from a 3-1 deficit. On the other hand, 283 teams that have gone up 3-1 went on to win the series.