Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Julius Randle Home to Mavericks

Trade talk will continue to circle Julius Randle until he and the New York Knicks agree on a contract extension. He’ll become eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million deal on August 3.

Greg Swartz of Bleaher Report proposes the Knicks deal him to the Dallas Mavericks, in a “blockbuster” move.

Dallas receives: Randle

New York receives: P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, 2025 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), 2028 second-round pick (via Miami Heat)

Swartz offered Gafford as an option to shore up the Knicks’ center rotation.

“The Knicks need another center with Hartenstein gone, a role Gafford (11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 72.5 percent shooting) can serve as either a starter or reserve. Washington (12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks) is a solid rotation forward, and Hardy, 22, packs some scoring punch and potential off the bench.”

Washington would provide a Randle replacement, and Hardy does have a higher ceiling than is represented in his stat lines.

The 22-year-old averaged 7.3 points on 13.5 minutes per game last season, which translates to a 19.3 per 36 average.

Randle is a Dallas native, but New York’s willingness to deal the three-time All-Star is unreported. He appeared in 46 games with the Knicks last season, 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Why Would Dallas Go All-In On Randle?

Dallas suffered a gentleman’s sweep in the NBA Finals, losing four games to one to the Boston Celtics. They were outgunned and outmanned in almost every facet.

So if the Mavericks hope to return to next year’s title series, they’ll need to revamp the roster. They have done so somewhat in free agency, adding veterans Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall.

But is that enough to put them over the top of the Celtics? If they decide the answer to that question is no, they have the tools to make a borderline-blockbuster.

Whether or not the proposed package is enough to get Randle is undetermined, but he would boost their title chances against any team.

On the whole the Mavericks were a bad rebounding team last season, averaging just 42.9 per game. That ranked 22nd league-wide.

The midseason trades for Gafford and Washington helped, but didn’t fix the problem. Dallas jumped up to 44.1 rebounds per game for the final 27 games of the season, which ranked 11th among all teams.

Randle would provide a more versatile threat off the glass. According to Stathead, he averaged the third-most rebounds among players 6-foot-9 and shorter.

Why Would The Knicks Trade Randle?

Randle was the face of New York basketball prior to Jalen Brunson‘s arrival.

Since, he’s missed time in consecutive postseasons due to injury. And now he’s up for an extension as soon as August 3.

With the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks are now with almost too many starters. Donte DiVincenzo–who set the franchise record for most 3-pointers in a season last year–is likely headed to the bench.

But a front court of Randle and Mitchell Robinson hasn’t been successful throughout many lineup iterations since 2019.

In 1,140 possessions with the duo on the floor last season, New York outscored opponents by 2.3 points per 100 possessions. But in 2,148 possessions with Randle on the floor and Robinson off, that number skyrocketed to 9 points per 100 possessions.

The absence of Hartenstein may prove an even bigger detriment to New York. In 3,816 possessions with the starting center off the floor, the Knicks were outscored by 0.7 points per 100 possessions. That may come off as a small number, but their offense and defensive numbers ranked in the 51st and 47th percentiles–run of the mill.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s unwillingness to deploy small-ball lineups is also an apparent foil in next year’s plan.

Non-center lineups played just 32 possessions last season. That’s .004%.

New York is an aspiring title contender going into next season. Any deal that nets center rotation help, along with further assets, should be considered a win.