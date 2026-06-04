Breaking: Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Exits NBA Finals With Apparent Injury

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ew York Knicks star Jalen Brunson exited the first quarter of Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals after suffering an apparent injury.

As both teams jockeyed to secure a rebound, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes inadvertently fell into Brunson’s lower leg.

Brunson was taken back to the locker room where he’ll receive further evaluation.

Jalen Brunson Injury Causes Early Finals Scare for Knicks

Update: Jalen Brunson returned from the locker room and checked back into the game with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Brunson, a well-established playoff riser, is the best player on his team and clearly needed if the Knicks hope to win their first championship in multiple decades.

Brunson leads the Knicks — who enter Game 1 of the Finals on an 11-game winning streak and a point-differential rivaling the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors — in scoring and assists this postseason.

This story will be updated when further information on Brunson is provided.