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Breaking: Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Exits NBA Finals With Apparent Injury

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Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, NBA Finals, Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 NBA Finals
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

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ew York Knicks star Jalen Brunson exited the first quarter of Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals after suffering an apparent injury.

As both teams jockeyed to secure a rebound, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes inadvertently fell into Brunson’s lower leg.

Brunson was taken back to the locker room where he’ll receive further evaluation.

Jalen Brunson Injury Causes Early Finals Scare for Knicks

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, NBA Finals, Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 NBA Finals

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

Update: Jalen Brunson returned from the locker room and checked back into the game with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Brunson, a well-established playoff riser, is the best player on his team and clearly needed if the Knicks hope to win their first championship in multiple decades.

Brunson leads the Knicks — who enter Game 1 of the Finals on an 11-game winning streak and a point-differential rivaling the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors — in scoring and assists this postseason.

This story will be updated when further information on Brunson is provided.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Breaking: Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Exits NBA Finals With Apparent Injury

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