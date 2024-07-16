Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Reacts to Reunion With Former Suns Teammate

Mikal Bridges’ trade to the New York Knicks was set to mark the first time in his career that he played on an NBA team without one of his former Phoenix Suns teammates.

He was teammates with former Suns teammate Cameron Johnson on the Brooklyn Nets after they were traded in 2022-23 and in 2023-24. But the Knicks did not acquire Johnson along with Bridges in their trade that did reunite the latter with several of his former college teammates.

The Knicks did bring in another one of Bridges’ former Suns running mates.

They agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with guard Cameron Payne, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania on July 15. Bridges showed his enthusiasm with a gif of the two dancing.

Bridges and Payne could often be seen dancing before games when they played together. Payne also went viral for continuing to use Bridges’ customary three-point celebration after the latter’s trade to Brooklyn.

“Lil turbo a legend,” Bridges posted on X after the gesture in February 2023.

Cam Payne hit the Mikal Bridges 3 celly🥺 https://t.co/yH3bUGQYmR pic.twitter.com/I8kr8ImstZ — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 25, 2023

The Suns traded Payne to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023 offseason. Payne continued to do the celebration after joining the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023-24 season.

Knicks Reunite Potent Former Suns Duo

The duo court could pay significant dividends for the Knicks on the court too. Bridges and Payne logged 1,080 possessions in their final season together on the Suns, per Cleaning The Glass.

The Suns posted a plus-5.0 net efficiency differential in those minutes, ranking 82nd percentile. They were especially potent offensively, with a 119.4 rating, ranking in the 87th percentile. That could bode well for lineups featuring the duo in New York.

Payne is a feisty defender despite his 6-foot-1 frame, and his synergy with Bridges was strong.

Payne also shares representation with Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is another feisty defender.

That could bode well for lineups featuring the trio with some combination of Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, or OG Anunoby. It does create an interesting dynamic with his fellow Knicks guard and the Knicks’ best player: Jalen Brunson.

Cam Payne Has History With Jalen Brunson

Payne and Brunson bumped heads when the Knicks and Sixers met during Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Payne hounded Brunson on defense as the latter drove to the basket, making contact with his hand to Brunson’s face.

There was an exchange of glances and some words. But the situation did not escalate beyond that.

The Knicks lost that game but closed out the series in Game 6.

New York relied heavily on Brunson in 2023-24. He finished the regular season 10th in minutes with the fourth-highest usage rate among qualifiers, per Basketball Reference. Brunson also had the highest usage rate among all players in the postseason. He also ended the playoffs sidelined with a foot injury.

Adding Payne gives the Knicks a viable backup point guard option, potentially allowing them to lessen the burden on Brunson. The Knicks also remain small at the position.

Miles McBride is listed at 6-foot-1, leaving Brunson as the Knicks’ tallest point guard at 6-foot-2.