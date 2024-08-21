Knicks’ Rising Front Office Exec Named to ‘NBA 40 Under 40’

New York Knicks Vice President of Basketball and Strategic Planning Brock Aller has been named to The Athletic’s NBA 40 Under 40 List.

“Aller has been a key figure in the Knicks front office as it resurrected a long-stumbling franchise. New York has become one of the smarter organizations in the league since Leon Rose took over as president and Aller has been seen as a key reason behind some shrewd moves,” The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, who compiled the list, wrote about Aller.

Vorkunov came up with the list, which includes NBA coaches and rising NBA front-office personnel “after much deliberation and many discussions” with front-office executives, coaches, league office officials, agents and staffers from the players’ union, as well as others in the NBA orbit.

Aller, 39, was one of the Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s trusted men in Cleveland before he moved to New York for a bigger role. He rose from being an intern to becoming Gilbert’s personal assistant and, later on, the Cavaliers’ senior director of basketball operations.

“Aller’s probably one of the finer capologists in the league,” Gilbert told Cleveland.com in a 2017 interview. “He knows more about cap than probably PricewaterhouseCoopers knows about the IRS code. He lives with the cap, with the collective bargaining agreement.”

“[Aller] comes up with ideas on things that the league has never heard of, they have to go into their committees to check if it’s OK or not. He’s sort of a savant with this. He’s a space-creator, the kind of space that Koby will need in the cap. He was involved in probably every trade in the last few years in a creative sense. He was instrumental in the New York Knicks trade [for J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert].”

Brock Aller’s Imprint on Knicks

Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, who is now the New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president, once called Aller “a diabolical genius from a cap standpoint.”

Since Aller came on board, the Knicks have done shrewd dealings from the Ed Davis trade, which netted them multiple second-round picks to extracting extra protected first-rounders and signing key players to descending deals to manipulate the cap space.

Aller also facilitated the Josh Hart trade, per Steve Popper of the Newsday, which proved pivotal in the Knicks’ playoff run over the last two seasons.

Brock Aller Named as Rising Front Office Exec Last Year

The Athletic’s NBA 40 Under 40 honor was not the first one to recognize Aller as a rising front-office executive star.

Last year, Aller was also named to the next wave of rising front-office executives, according to a Yahoo Sports poll with league personnel.

“Knicks vice president Brock Aller has been mentioned often by NBA figures for his key role as a strategist for New York under president Leon Rose,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote. “Aller joined the Knicks after rising through Cleveland’s front office, and Detroit’s before that.”

Aller was Knicks President Leon Rose’s first hire when he transitioned to the front office from his previous job as a powerhouse NBA agent three years ago. He is a prime candidate to be poached by other teams who will be looking for their next front-office leader, according to Fischer.