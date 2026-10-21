New York Knicks Coach Mike Brown Makes Honest Statement After 76ers Loss

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks opened up their 2026-27 season when they hosted LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks lost by a score of 106-100.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote: “FINAL: 76ers 106, Knicks 100. Banner night is spoiled with an overall sloppy performance from New York. A lot of guys looked like they didn’t have their legs. Philly worked into the game and got up and down. New York missed a lot of shots in the paint. No flow to offense in part due to foul trouble and I thought Philly was all over a lot of the off-ball movement and actions.”

New York Knicks Coach Mike Brown Makes Honest Statement

After the game, head coach Mike Brown was honest in his comments when he met with the media (h/t SNY Knicks).

Brown: “You know, what an ugly game. I want to give the 76ers, Nick Nurse and his team, a lot of credit. A long night for them, but they came out and they tried to do what they needed to do to get a win, so you give them credit first of all. But there were some things that we could have done better. Our transition defense was not good with our starting group in the third quarter. All throughout the game we looked like we were running in mud. Whether it was in the front court or it was in transition, we were not good getting to our spots and putting pressure on Philadelphia the right way… We talked about taking care of the ball. We did a little bit better job. But in a one- or two-possession game when you have 15 turnovers for 22 points, it makes it tough.”

Looking At The Knicks

The Knicks are coming off a magical season where they won the 2026 NBA Championship over the San Antonio Spurs.

They will now continue action on Friday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Massachusetts.