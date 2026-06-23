New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Announces Personal News After NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson has established himself as a New York sports legend.

The All-Star point guard is coming off a season where he averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range in 74 games.

He then led the Knicks on one of the greatest NBA playoff runs of all time, where they won their first title since 1973.

Jalen Brunson Announces Personal News After NBA Finals

On Tuesday, Brunson made a post to Instagram announcing personal news.

He wrote: “I’m beyond happy to share that JALEN PLAYS IT ALL, written by me and illustrated by the incredible @neelydaggett, will be released (next year) by Feiwel & Friends. 📚

This children’s book is a story about discovering that success doesn’t happen overnight. There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up may feel easier than pushing forward. And while basketball was always at the center of my journey, every sport I played helped build the habits, character, and work ethic that made me who I am.

Available to preorder wherever you buy books. Link in bio👆”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@marcusallen: “ordering for my son who’s due in July. Still haven’t decided on his name, Jalen, Knickolas or Brunsonoby 🤷🏽‍♂️ Congrats on the book champ!”

@nbapaints: “I’ve seen enough, give this man the Pulitzer”

@nellyknicks4life: “Love YOU KING👑🏆🗽🐐💪🟦🟧”

@fitasbruck: “My daughter was born right before tip off game 5 so obviously I already pre-ordered my copy”

@biancapeart: “Jalen about to win another title, NY Times Best seller. 📖”

@butterpecanrican.23: “🥹 ima order so I can read it to my future kids 💙🧡”

Looking At Brunson

Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since signing with the Knicks (in 2022), Brunson has made three All-Star Games and made the playoffs every year.