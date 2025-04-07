Jalen Brunson Gets Honest as Knicks’ $212 Million Decision Plays Out

The New York Knicks have not lost back-to-back games since March in back-to-back road games against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. They are 7-2 in their last nine games, and Knicks star OG Anunoby has been a big reason why.

Anunoby had 32 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists in a win over the Phoenix Suns on April 6.

Following that contest, Knicks star Jalen Brunson praised Anunoby’s development, specifically on the offensive end.

“He’s been playing unbelievable these past couple weeks. I mean, all season, but he really stepped up recently. He’s just doing what he does. That’s who he is,” Brunson told reporters on April 6. “Everyone knew what he could do defensively. Offensively, I think he’s taken a step forward in just the way he’s been playing. He’s always had that, and I think he’s just showcasing it now.”

During that nine-game stretch, Anunoby is the Knicks’ leading scorer at 27.9 points per game with a 68.2% effective field goal mark while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. His strong play has earned plenty of praise outside the Knicks’ locker room.

“OG ‘Paperman’ Anunoby deserves every single penny of his contract,” one fan site posted on X on April 7. “We are watching a SUPERSTAR in the making.”

OG Anunoby Praised Amid Knicks Surge

In Year 1 of a five-year, $212.5 million contract, Anunoby – who turns 28 in July – is averaging an 18.1/4.8/2.2 line while slashing .480/.379/.821. The points are a new career high, and he has also averaged 1.5 steals per game.

“OG Anunoby actin unusual is the best development over the Knicks season,” TNT’s Jeff Johnson posted on X on April 6.

“OG Anunoby is using torpedo bats,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz posted on April 6.

“This OG Anunoby leap and the timing of it one of the craziest developments I’ve ever seen following basketball,” one fan posted on X on April 6. “This guy just turned into 2016 Kawhi [Leonard] out of nowhere.”

“‘We are watching the emergence of a lethal offensive weapon,’” Knicks Centric’s Tommy Beer posted on X on April 6. “Sunday’s balanced box score was a scary sight for teams New York might face in the postseason. The emergence of an aggressive OG Anunoby this spring makes the Knicks much more difficult to prepare for…”

OG Anunoby ‘Always Knew’ He Could Have Offensive Surge

Anunoby is soft spoken, but he did not hesitate to say that he has always believed he was capable of an offensive surge like he is having.

“Do I believe in a ‘zone’? Kinda, sometimes,” Anunoby told reporters on April 6. “I think I can always do that, I don’t think I’m just in a zone. I think I’m always capable; I think every player would say they’re always capable of it.”

He is certainly making fans appreciate the Knicks’ decision to trade for and extend him.

“Shout out to those of you who expressed doubt about the OG Anunoby trade but have come around to admitting you were wrong,” one Knicks fan posted on April 7.

Another fan pointed to the speed with which Anunoby has hit another level with the team, noting the lack of similar progression from former Knicks swingman RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 draft.

The Knicks traded Barrett to the Toronto Raptors in a package for Anunoby in December 2023.

“I waited 5 years for RJ Barrett to make the scoring leap OG Anunoby just gave to me,” another fan posted.