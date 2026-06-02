Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gives High Praise to Spurs Ahead of Finals Matchup

For the first time in 27 years, the New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals. Heading into their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson knows that it will be a battle between juggernauts.

New York has won 11 straight heading into the final series. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We’ve been doubted a lot… We can’t be satisfied just because we’re here,” Brunson told the media ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama: ‘It’s Pretty Unbelievable.”

Heading into the matchup between the final two teams, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson couldn’t help but give praise to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Victor Wembanyama.

“Watching him (Wembanyama) as a player, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Brunson said. “The things he’s able to do on both sides of the ball. People have never really seen it before for a person of his size.

It’s incredible to watch from a fan’s perspective. As an opposing player, it’s something you have to constantly be on watch for. You just never know the things he’s capable of doing; he’s pretty incredible.”

The Spurs star has been relentless on both sides of the court this postseason. In 17 playoff games, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and an impressive 3.5 blocks per game.

New York will have to find a way to limit what many people call “The Alien.”

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update

It will be an effort from the entire Knicks’ lineup in the Finals; however, New York’s bigs, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, will be in line to carry the majority of the load on Wembanyama.

It’s worth noting that Robinson, who led the Knicks in blocks per game in the regular season (1.2), suffered a broken right pinky finger in the days leading up to the Finals. He underwent surgery to address the setback last week.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver reported that Mitchell Robinson’s status for Game 1 remains undetermined.

Jalen Brunson Praises the Defense of Spurs’ Stephon Castle

While preparing for the Finals, Jalen Brunson has to be aware of the relentless defense that Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle carries.

Castle, 21, is known for being a great on-ball defender. Given his strength and wingspan of 6-foot-9, this is something that Brunson will have to prepare for in the matchup.

“His intensity and tenacity is special. He plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Brunson said. “The way he’s played over the first couple years of his career, he’s going to be a great player. Great defender. It’s something you have to gameplan for and just be smart.”

It will be interesting to see how Castle attempts to limit Jalen Brunson, who’s averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists this postseason.

De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper will likely get their fair share of matchups on the Knicks leader as well. When it comes to the offensive talent that Brunson brings, it takes an entire committee to limit him.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs takes place on Wednesday, June 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT.