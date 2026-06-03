Who Is Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Wife? 5 Fast Facts About Ali Marks Brunson

As Jalen Brunson prepares to lead the New York Knicks into their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years, his wife, Ali Marks Brunson, is receiving attention of her own.

The longtime partner of the Knicks captain was recently honored as one of New York’s “Queens” during the franchise’s historic playoff run, highlighting her role behind the scenes as Brunson has emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

From high school sweethearts to husband and wife and now parents, the Brunsons have built one of the NBA’s most enduring relationships.

Here are five fast facts about Ali Marks Brunson.

1. Ali Marks Brunson Was Recently Named One of New York’s “Queens”

As the Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, the parenting brand Frida launched a campaign recognizing the women who support New York’s stars behind the scenes.

The company announced a full-page advertisement in the New York Post honoring Ali Brunson and Shannon Hart, wife of Knicks forward Josh Hart, as the “Queens of New York.”

According to Frida, the campaign was designed to celebrate the mothers and spouses helping keep family life running while New York focused on the Knicks’ championship pursuit.

“While New York closely tuned into every game, the real home-court advantage starts at home,” the company told Heavy Sports in announcing the campaign.

The recognition arrived as Brunson continues leading the Knicks through the most successful season the franchise has enjoyed in decades.

2. Ali Marks and Jalen Brunson Have Been Together Since High School

Brunson and Marks first met while attending Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The pair began dating in October 2013 and remained together throughout high school, attending dances, school events and senior prom together.

Unlike many professional athletes who meet their partners after reaching fame, Brunson and Marks built their relationship years before the NBA entered the picture.

Their relationship has now lasted more than a decade and has followed Brunson through every stage of his basketball journey, from Villanova to the Dallas Mavericks and eventually to Madison Square Garden.

3. Ali Marks Brunson Built Her Own Career as a Physical Therapist

Marks has built an impressive career outside of basketball.

She earned a degree in kinesiology and exercise science from the University of Illinois before pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Northwestern University.

After graduating in 2021, she became a licensed physical therapist and worked in Dallas while Brunson was starring for the Mavericks.

Her background in rehabilitation and sports medicine has made health and fitness a major part of her professional life.

4. Knicks Star Proposed at Their High School Basketball Gym

In September 2022, shortly after signing with the Knicks, Brunson proposed in a place that held special meaning for the couple.

The All-NBA point guard surprised Marks inside their former high school gymnasium, where he got down on one knee at center court.

The proposal featured flowers, candles and a heart-shaped arrangement, creating a full-circle moment that quickly became popular among Knicks and NBA fans.

The setting reflected the foundation of a relationship that began long before Brunson became one of the faces of the New York Knicks.

5. The Brunsons Are Married and Have a Daughter

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Brunson and Marks were married on July 29, 2023, during a lavish ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

The wedding brought together family, friends and members of the basketball community, including the 2016 and 2018 Villanova championship teams.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came when Marks surprised guests by changing into the same dress she wore to her high school prom with Brunson years earlier.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jordyn James Brunson, affectionately known as “Jordy,” on July 31, 2024.

Since becoming parents, the Brunsons have largely kept their family life private, though they occasionally share glimpses of their lives away from basketball.

As Brunson leads the Knicks into their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years, Ali remains one of his biggest supporters. Their journey from high school sweethearts to husband and wife and now parents has become one of the NBA’s most relatable and enduring stories.