Carmelo Anthony Makes Eye-Opening Comment on Mikal Bridges’ Knicks Critique

For as long as Tom Thibodeau is the head coach of the New York Knicks, his minutes management is going to be a topic of discussion.

Recently, Mikal Bridges shared his thoughts on Thibodeau’s tight rotation. According to Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, who was speaking on a recent episode of his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Bridges’ comments came about because he’s tired.

Bridges has played in 73 games this season and is averaging 37.6 minutes per game. Such a high minutes distribution has undoubtedly taken its toll on Bridges, especially as he looks ahead to a potentially gruelling playoff run.

It’s also interesting that Anthony has pointed toward Brunson’s injuries as a result of him being tired. Brunson’s have sat around 35.4 per night, which is also on the higher side.

What Did Bridges Say About Thibodeau’s Rotations?

During a March 12 pregame media availability, Bridges was asked about Thibodeau’s rotations and the high workload put on the starters. Stefan Bondy of The New York Post shared Bridges’ comments in his column later that day.

“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said. “But you want that as a coach, and also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 [minutes], 47.”

Bridges continued.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes. Which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”

Bridges’ comments quickly led to a significant amount of discussion surrounding Thibodeau’s approach, both in the media and among the fanbase.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Discusses Recovery

If Brunson was tired before he sustained his ankle sprain, he’s likely feeling well-rested at this point. During a recent episode of his ‘The Roommates Show’ podcast, Brunson discussed his current routine as he continues to work himself back to full fitness.

“I’m feeling better,” Brunson said. “Walking. I’m out of the boot. Just doing everything I can to get back…If they’re on the road, I the gym is mine, I can do whatever I want…When they’re here…I do my treatment, stuff on the table, do my rehab part where I’m doing exercises specifically for my ankle.”

Brunson continued.

“Then I’m probably going to lift. I might do a little conditioning, maybe on a bike or on the battle ropes…Then I’ll go on the court and do as much as I can…And then, usually after, I’m in the hydroworks, which is the underwater treadmill, or I’m swimming in it for conditioning reasons because obviously, I can’t run.”

Brunson’s return will give the Knicks a much-needed boost on offense. He will also ensure New York’s roster is back to full strength. Once the postseason begins, all eyes will be on the Knicks rotation and its fitness. If the team fades as it gets deeper into the playoffs, Thibodeau will once again face a string of questions. However, if the Knicks challenge for the Eastern Conference finals, this season can be deemed a success.

After all, the Knicks roster had to gel throughout the season. The 2025-26 campaign will be where the team really challenges for the championship.