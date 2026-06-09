Celeb Knicks Fan Says LeBron Couldn’t Handle NYC Pressure

Popular New York Knicks fan Tracy Morgan made a bold claim about LeBron James ahead of his team hosting their first NBA Finals home games since 1999. Morgan and other celebrities from “celebrity row” of Madison Square Garden spoke about the sport for a couple of media pieces. Morgan went out of his way to throw shade at James for not being able to handle the spotlight.

The famous New York comedian turned actor shared the following criticism of LeBron:

“It’s New York, that’s why LeBron James can’t play here because the lights are too bright and we’re too rowdy. Who don’t love New York? This is where King Kong died, and we told Godzilla, you next mother****er.”

The talking point of the lights being too bright has seen some popular players not able to handle New York. Loud fans reacting like life or death to every game, or the media making every little thing into a huge story scared some players away.

Others saw their careers taking a hit due to the lackluster results under the pressure. Morgan is arguing that LeBron should be viewed as one of the players that would view NYC’s spotlight as lights too bright.

Why This Ultimately Is Ridiculous Statement

No NBA player has dealt with the “bright lights” as much as James. The only player clearly ahead of him on the all-time great list is Michael Jordan, but Jordan played before social media and hot take sports television shows dominated the media spaces of the NBA.

LeBron had all the pressure on him to win an NBA Championship before he turned 30 due to falling short. Both stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat made James the top subject entering every season with the media ready to blast him if he didn’t win the NBA Championship.

The failed 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks may have been the peak of anyone getting criticized and slandered for their play in NBA history. LeBron had so much pressure that the entire NBA season revolved around his accomplishments. Playing for New York may have added more pressure, but James clearly handled historic stressful scenarios better than most.

Why Knicks Fans Dislike LeBron James

The infamous summer of 2010 featured LeBron taking over the basketball world with his free agency. James considered the Knicks as a real option to sign with them, and they were even the betting favorite to land him at one point.

However, LeBron ended up choosing to play for Miami since it was easier for them to put together the big three with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. New York never had another chance as James later prioritized returning to Cleveland and joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tracy Morgan and other Knicks fans held a grudge against James for years due to him making them believe he was saving the franchise before backing out. However, it is absurd to list LeBron as someone that is afraid of the bright lights and unable to handle the pressure of high level basketball.