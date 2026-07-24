A few weeks after parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond watched his former team land the biggest free agent on the market.

LeBron James announced his decision to keep his career going with the Sixers on Friday, July 24. When Drummond saw the original report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, he had a one-word response.

Knicks Center Reacts To 76ers Adding LeBron James In NBA Free Agency

via Andre Drummond on X: Oh 😧

It was quite the stunner for the NBA on Friday.

While rumors about James’ free agency pulled the narrative in so many directions throughout the process, the Sixers ultimately come out on top.

Now, Drummond and the Knicks are seeing their division rival get stronger.

Andre Drummond Cuts Ties With The Sixers

It’s unclear if Drummond had any conversations with the Sixers about a potential return after spending the last two seasons with the team, but he embraced a move to New York rather quickly.

The 32-year-old center officially signed with the Knicks on July 6. The big man inked a one-year deal with the team and is set to become the backup for Mitchell Robinson, who left the Knicks for the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Last season, Drummond appeared in 63 games with the Sixers. He started in 25 of those matchups, averaging 19.5 minutes per game. The veteran center produced 6.4 points per game and came down with 8.4 rebounds per game.

After the Sixers lost Drummond, they signed the former Knicks big man, Ariel Hukporti. He will battle for the backup center position with Adem Bona and Johni Broome.