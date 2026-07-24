NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
LeBron James announced his decision to keep his career going with the Sixers on Friday, July 24. When Drummond saw the original report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, he had a one-word response.
Knicks Center Reacts To 76ers Adding LeBron James In NBA Free Agency
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 04: Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
While rumors about James’ free agency pulled the narrative in so many directions throughout the process, the Sixers ultimately come out on top.
Now, Drummond and the Knicks are seeing their division rival get stronger.
Andre Drummond Cuts Ties With The Sixers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives against Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
It’s unclear if Drummond had any conversations with the Sixers about a potential return after spending the last two seasons with the team, but he embraced a move to New York rather quickly.
The 32-year-old center officially signed with the Knicks on July 6. The big man inked a one-year deal with the team and is set to become the backup for Mitchell Robinson, who left the Knicks for the Boston Celtics in free agency.
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after making a three-point shot in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Last season, Drummond appeared in 63 games with the Sixers. He started in 25 of those matchups, averaging 19.5 minutes per game. The veteran center produced 6.4 points per game and came down with 8.4 rebounds per game.
After the Sixers lost Drummond, they signed the former Knicks big man, Ariel Hukporti. He will battle for the backup center position with Adem Bona and Johni Broome.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A few weeks after parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks center Andre Drummond watched his former team land the biggest free agent on the market. LeBron James announced his decision to keep his career going with the Sixers on Friday, July 24. When Drummond saw the original report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, […]
Knicks Center Reacts To 76ers Adding LeBron James In NBA Free Agency