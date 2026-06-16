Knicks Star Wants To Give Championship Rings To Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner

The New York Knicks’ championship run saw numerous celebrities and Hollywood stars on the sidelines at both home and road games over the past 10 weeks.

Among them were the likes of Timothée Chalamet, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan, and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who did not win a title during his NBA career.

For Knicks star Mikal Bridges, these celebrities deserved a championship ring for their presence throughout the team’s playoff run.

“They should, for sure,” Bridges said on The Dan Patrick Show, where he urged Knicks owner James Dolan to make a lot of championship rings for everyone who was part of the team’s championship run. “Everybody. I will say yes to everybody.”

When asked if Kylie Jenner should also be given an NBA title ring, Bridges did not hesitate to answer.

“Yeah,” Bridges said.

The Knicks Decide Who Will Receive Championship Rings

NBA championship rings are awarded at the discretion of the winning organization. Players and coaches are automatically given one, but a team can still give rings to front-office personnel and other staff.

An NBA team giving a championship ring to a celebrity is extremely rare. The last time a celebrity received one was in 2019, when the Toronto Raptors gave rapper Drake a championship ring after they took down the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

If one celebrity were to be given this year, it most likely would be Spike Lee, who has been a constant presence in Knicks games, dating back to the 1990s. He has been a household name in Madison Square Garden, sharing numerous playoff moments with players throughout his time as a Knicks fan.

They could also give one for Patrick Ewing, who was the face of the franchise in the 1990s, but has never won a title in his career. Ewing was part of the 1999 team that went but lost in the NBA Finals against the Spurs, but he missed the championship series due to an injury.

It was the Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years, last winning one in 1973.

Mikal Bridges Expresses One Request For The Knicks Championship Parade

Aside from giving celebrity fans NBA championship rings, Mikal Bridges also has another request for the Knicks’ championship parade.

Bridges said he wants his dog to be with the team during the parade. According to his social media posts, Bridges has a Labrador named Sonny.

“I just want to bring my dog on the float,” Bridges said. “That’s it.”

Bridges was the second-best scorer for the Knicks in the title-clinching Game 5, putting up 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field.

He was a key contributor for the Knicks throughout the NBA Finals, putting up 10.4 points per game, while becoming a valuable release valve on offense alongside Jalen Brunson, who was the Finals MVP.

Brunson had 45 points in Game 5, while the rest of the team only recorded 49 points.

The Knicks will parade the Larry O’Brien trophy in the streets of Manhattan on Thursday.