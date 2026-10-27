Knicks Lose Key Mike Brown Assistant Amid Troubling 0-3 Start

The New York Knicks are losing a key member of their coaching staff at a difficult moment.

Associate head coach Chris Jent will be away from the team for an indefinite period because of personal reasons, according to the New York Post.

The unexpected absence comes as the defending NBA champions prepare to host the unbeaten Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, still searching for their first victory.

Assistant coach TJ Saint will assume Jent’s responsibilities on the bench while he is away.

For coach Mike Brown, the adjustment comes as New York tries to address its offensive struggles following a 0-3 start.

Knicks Assistant Chris Jent to Miss Time

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jent will be away from the team for personal reasons.

The circumstances surrounding his absence were not disclosed, and there is no announced timetable for his return.

Jent has served as a trusted member of Brown’s staff, helping oversee New York’s offensive preparation and in-game adjustments.

The two coaches previously worked together with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jent also played an important role in the Knicks’ 2026 championship run, working alongside Saint to develop their offensive approach.

His absence removes an experienced voice from the bench just as New York faces its first serious adversity since winning the title.

TJ Saint Takes Over as Knicks Offense Struggles

Saint will move to the front of the Knicks’ bench and assume additional responsibilities during Jent’s absence.

The assistant coach already has experience working with Brown and Jent on offensive strategy, making him a familiar replacement.

Still, New York has plenty to address.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 22.7 points through three games, but his shooting efficiency has dropped considerably.

The All-Star guard is shooting just 39.1% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Brunson scored 28 points against Orlando on Sunday but needed 28 shots, making just one of seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges has endured an even more pronounced slump.

The veteran wing is averaging only 3.3 points while shooting 21.7% overall.

More concerning, Bridges has missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts this season.

He went scoreless on eight shots against Boston before managing six points in Sunday’s 111-102 loss to Orlando.

Bridges finished that game with a minus-23 rating.

Those struggles have left Brown searching for more consistent production from his perimeter rotation.

Saint’s expanded responsibilities now come with an immediate challenge: helping the Knicks rediscover the offensive rhythm that powered their championship run.

Knicks Seek First Win Against Unbeaten Pistons

New York faces another difficult assignment Tuesday against Detroit.

The Pistons have opened the season 3-0 behind Cade Cunningham, even with All-Star center Jalen Duren sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Detroit defeated Philadelphia 106-93 on Sunday, extending its unbeaten start.

For the Knicks, avoiding a 0-4 record would provide some relief after three frustrating defeats.

However, their larger concerns extend beyond one game.

Brunson must regain his shooting touch, Bridges needs to rediscover his scoring confidence, and Brown must find the right offensive combinations.

Saint will help manage those challenges while Jent remains away.

The Knicks have not indicated when their associate head coach will return.

Until then, New York must navigate an unexpected coaching adjustment while trying to reverse its troubling start.