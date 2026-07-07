After playing a key role for the New York Knicks during their championship run, the veteran guard Landry Shamet became a priority in NBA free agency.

As expected, the Knicks looked to retain Shamet early on.

On June 29, the Knicks came to a verbal agreement with Shamet. The veteran sharpshooter didn’t even hit the open market in 2026.

Shamet will return to the Knicks on a multi-year deal in 2026-2027, and the team has a clear advantage with the new deal.

Knicks Get Clear Advantage With Landry Shamet’s New NBA Contract

When the news first broke about Shamet’s contract, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the veteran guard would return to the Knicks on a four-year deal.

Shamet would make $24 million during that time. However, key contract details reveal that Shamet’s entire deal is not guaranteed.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the final two seasons of Shamet’s deal are partially guaranteed.

In year three, only $1.6 million of the $6.2 million is guaranteed. In year four, just $1.7 million of his $6.6 million salary is guaranteed. As for Shamet’s advantage, he has a player option for the fourth year, which takes place in 2029-2030.

The first two seasons are estimated to cost $5.3 million and $5.7 million, according to Spotrac.

Landry Shamet’s New York Knicks Stint

The 29-year-old has been in the NBA since 2018.

He was a first-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. After runs with the Sixers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and the Washington Wizards, Shamet joined the Knicks for the first time in 2024.

Despite dealing with a serious preseason injury before the 2024-2025 NBA season, Shamet still managed to play in 50 games for the Knicks. He hit the free agency market last summer, but held out for New York’s one-year offer.

In 2025-2026, Shamet played in 51 games. He shot 39.2% from the field, averaging 9.3 points. Along with his scoring, he produced 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

During the Knicks’ playoff run, Shamet knocked down 47.5% of his threes, averaging 6.0 points per game.