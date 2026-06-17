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Ex-Knicks Head Coach Still ‘Hurt,’ ‘Betrayed’ Despite New York NBA Title Win

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Former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during an NBA game amid reports linking him to the Golden State Warriors.
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Former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has been linked to a potential role on Steve Kerr's Warriors coaching staff less than a year after his departure from New York.

The New York Knicks won this year’s NBA championship with head coach Mike Brown leading the squad. It was only Brown’s first year as the Knicks’ head coach after he replaced Tom Thibodeau last year. 

Thibodeau’s exit came as a shock for the Knicks, whose squad reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year only to lose to the Indiana Pacers

Now, with the Knicks reaching the mountaintop of the NBA, Thibodeau still holds a grudge against the squad for his exit last season. 

“Before the season, The Athletic reported that Thibodeau was deeply wounded and ‘had a sense of betrayal’ after his firing and believed some people in the organization he had helped over the years didn’t return that loyalty,” The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor wrote in his report.  

O’Connor also reported that Thibodeau is extremely happy to see the Knicks finally win the title with almost the same core he had last year. 

“On Tuesday, a friend of Thibodeau’s said he is “genuinely very happy for the players and his guys” for winning a historic championship. “But Tom is still hurt that the decision-makers made it appear he needed to be replaced.””

Knicks Front Office Wanted A Different Approach Last Year

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks is interviewed by Ernie Johnson Jr. after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to reports last year, Thibodeau’s exit came following the franchise’s desire for a more collaborative voice in the locker room. 

Thibodeau has been known for playing a tight rotation in the playoffs, often running his starters for over 40 minutes, especially in crucial games. The Knicks’ front office reportedly did not like the approach, too, prompting the decision. 

The Knicks came under fire for the decision, considering it was, at the time, the Knicks’ first conference finals appearance since 1999. 

Now, the management is proven right as they hoist the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years under Brown. 

NBA Champion Jalen Brunson Reveals How Big Tom Thibodeau Was to His Career

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tom Thibodeau gave the keys to the Knicks’ offense to Jalen Brunson, allowing him to flourish as a first option on a team. Those years of reps as the go-to guy have given Brunson the confidence to lead the Knicks to the promised land. 

Last year, shortly after Thibodeau’s firing was announced, Brunson expressed how big Thibodeau was to his career. 

“I think obviously it’s sad to see a man I’ve known for a long time part ways with this organization,” Brunson said during this season’s opening media day. “But he’s meant a lot to me. I’ve expressed that to him, publicly and personally. He’s meant a lot to my career up to this point.”

Brunson had 45 points in the title-clinching game against the Spurs, while the rest of the team only had 49 points. Brunson was named the Finals MVP on top of winning his first championship. 

Brunson was the second option for the Dallas Mavericks during their 2022 Western Conference Finals run behind Luka Doncic.

Yet, Brunson felt undervalued in the Mavericks, prompting him to look elsewhere and sign with the Knicks in a deal many scrutinized. 

Now, Brunson is considered the king of New York and is arguably the greatest Knicks player of all time following this year’s championship run. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ex-Knicks Head Coach Still ‘Hurt,’ ‘Betrayed’ Despite New York NBA Title Win

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