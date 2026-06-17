Ex-Knicks Head Coach Still ‘Hurt,’ ‘Betrayed’ Despite New York NBA Title Win

The New York Knicks won this year’s NBA championship with head coach Mike Brown leading the squad. It was only Brown’s first year as the Knicks’ head coach after he replaced Tom Thibodeau last year.

Thibodeau’s exit came as a shock for the Knicks, whose squad reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year only to lose to the Indiana Pacers.

Now, with the Knicks reaching the mountaintop of the NBA, Thibodeau still holds a grudge against the squad for his exit last season.

“Before the season, The Athletic reported that Thibodeau was deeply wounded and ‘had a sense of betrayal’ after his firing and believed some people in the organization he had helped over the years didn’t return that loyalty,” The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor wrote in his report.

O’Connor also reported that Thibodeau is extremely happy to see the Knicks finally win the title with almost the same core he had last year.

“On Tuesday, a friend of Thibodeau’s said he is “genuinely very happy for the players and his guys” for winning a historic championship. “But Tom is still hurt that the decision-makers made it appear he needed to be replaced.””

Knicks Front Office Wanted A Different Approach Last Year

According to reports last year, Thibodeau’s exit came following the franchise’s desire for a more collaborative voice in the locker room.

Thibodeau has been known for playing a tight rotation in the playoffs, often running his starters for over 40 minutes, especially in crucial games. The Knicks’ front office reportedly did not like the approach, too, prompting the decision.

The Knicks came under fire for the decision, considering it was, at the time, the Knicks’ first conference finals appearance since 1999.

Now, the management is proven right as they hoist the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years under Brown.

NBA Champion Jalen Brunson Reveals How Big Tom Thibodeau Was to His Career

Tom Thibodeau gave the keys to the Knicks’ offense to Jalen Brunson, allowing him to flourish as a first option on a team. Those years of reps as the go-to guy have given Brunson the confidence to lead the Knicks to the promised land.

Last year, shortly after Thibodeau’s firing was announced, Brunson expressed how big Thibodeau was to his career.

“I think obviously it’s sad to see a man I’ve known for a long time part ways with this organization,” Brunson said during this season’s opening media day. “But he’s meant a lot to me. I’ve expressed that to him, publicly and personally. He’s meant a lot to my career up to this point.”

Brunson had 45 points in the title-clinching game against the Spurs, while the rest of the team only had 49 points. Brunson was named the Finals MVP on top of winning his first championship.

Brunson was the second option for the Dallas Mavericks during their 2022 Western Conference Finals run behind Luka Doncic.

Yet, Brunson felt undervalued in the Mavericks, prompting him to look elsewhere and sign with the Knicks in a deal many scrutinized.

Now, Brunson is considered the king of New York and is arguably the greatest Knicks player of all time following this year’s championship run.