Knicks Head Coach Reveals Heated Talk With Jalen Brunson’s Dad In Game 1

The New York Knicks took Game 1 of the NBA Finals after beating the San Antonio Spurs on their home floor on Wednesday night.

The Knicks started slowly but, led by Jalen Brunson, managed to regain their groove in the second half and take control of the game late.

During the first half of Game 1, the Knicks were in constant communication with the referees, lambasting the calls made against them. Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed what happened during the team’s shift to the second half, which involved Jalen Brunson’s father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson’s heated statement.

“We were all bitching too much at the officials. Rick Brunson was great,” Brown said after the gae. “He told me to shut the hell up and he told the rest of the team to be quiet and leave the officials alone. It was great of him because we were all kind of losing our mind.”

Brunson’s pep talk to Brown and the players helped the team to refocus as they mounted a comeback run after going down by as much as 14 points in the first half.

Game 1 saw both squads get whistled 23 fouls apiece. However, the Spurs got the most benefit, earning 25 free throws to the Knicks’ 18.

The team leaned on Jalen Brunson down the stretch as he had 30 points on 12 of 31 shooting from the field, with 13 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, the loss put Victor Wembanyama’s 26 points and 12 rebounds to waste as they now trail in the series.

Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown Gives Flowers To Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson again carried the Knicks to another come-from-behind victory, taking over late in the fourth quarter.

Brunson attacked the Spurs’ top perimeter defenders late in the game as San Antonio could not find the right formula to contain him down the final stretch of the game.

Mike Brown commended Brown for never failing to give the Knicks life late in the game. He said that he trusted Brunson for the team’s fate, especially on tightly contested games.

“He’s a gamer, man. In the biggest moments, he shows up,” Brown said. “That’s what MVPs are supposed to do. We put the ball in his hands, said we were going to live and die with him, he went and got it done for us.”

Brunson will continue to be the team’s go-to guy for the rest of the series as they are now just three wins away from their first NBA title in over 50 years.

Mike Brown Gives Statement For New York Fans

Mike Brown was ecstatic, knowing the Knicks fans’ insane support for the team in their first NBA Finals since 1999.

“Our fans have been fantastic. They’ve been fantastic on the road. And to see them around San Antonio [and] to hear them in the arena, I’ve got to give a shout out,” Brown said after Game 1 as some fans travelled to San Antonio to witness the Knicks’ win.

“The New York Police Department first of all, I’m giving you guys a shout out. You guys [got] a tough, tough, tough job. But I heard they let the watch parties go on, and people hang out in the streets … and a lot of support in NYPD. A lot of love, and I appreciate you guys letting the fans continue to bring that energy to New York.”

Game 2 of the series remains in San Antonio on Friday, June 5, before it heads to New York.