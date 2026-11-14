Knicks’ Dalton Knecht Makes Strong First Impression After Lakers Exit

Dalton Knecht‘s first game with the Westchester Knicks ended in defeat. His performance, however, gave New York something worth watching.

The former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick scored a team-high 26 points Saturday in his NBA G League debut, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from the 3-point range in Westchester’s 104-95 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Knecht added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was particularly sharp before halftime, making five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Westchester led 27-21 after the opening quarter but couldn’t maintain its advantage as Greensboro rallied.

The Dalton Knecht Knicks debut provided an encouraging glimpse of the shooting ability that made him a first-round selection just two years ago.

Dalton Knecht Shines Alongside Rookie Tyler Nickel

Knecht provided Westchester with an immediate offensive threat in his first assignment with the New York Knicks‘ G League affiliate.

His five first-half 3-pointers highlighted an efficient scoring performance, although he didn’t make another shot from beyond the arc after halftime.

Knecht finished with 26 points on just 13 field-goal attempts.

He also collected four offensive rebounds, showing activity beyond his perimeter shooting.

Tyler Nickel, New York’s second-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft, provided plenty of support.

The former Vanderbilt standout scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point range.

The Knicks acquired Nickel’s draft rights after Phoenix selected him with the 47th overall pick in June.

Together, Knecht and Nickel accounted for 47 of Westchester’s 95 points and 10 of its 16 3-pointers.

Jaden Akins added 15 points and four assists, while Nick Jourdain contributed 12 points off the bench.

However, Westchester struggled offensively outside its leading scorers, shooting just 34.8% from the field.

Greensboro eventually erased the six-point first-quarter deficit and secured the nine-point victory.

Knicks Await Rob Dillingham’s Westchester Debut

Knecht’s performance comes as Westchester continues assembling an intriguing group of young players seeking NBA opportunities.

New York signed Knecht to a two-way contract Oct. 23, four days after the Lakers waived their former No. 17 overall pick.

Knecht averaged 9.1 points as a rookie in Los Angeles before his role diminished during his second season under coach JJ Redick.

He has already appeared in three games with the NBA Knicks, including a 10-point, seven-rebound performance against Chicago on Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, another former lottery pick could soon join him in Westchester.

The Knicks’ G League affiliate recently acquired the returning rights to Rob Dillingham in a trade with the Iowa Wolves.

Dillingham, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, has yet to make his Westchester debut following the transaction.

The deal gives Westchester his G League rights but does not place him on New York’s NBA roster.

With Knecht, Nickel and potentially Dillingham in the rotation, Westchester has several young players with NBA aspirations.

For Knecht, Saturday’s performance was a promising start.

One G League game won’t guarantee him more minutes with the Knicks. But his efficient 26-point outing offered an early reminder of why he was considered one of the top shooters in his draft class.

After a disappointing ending in Los Angeles, Knecht has another opportunity to prove he belongs.