Being in the Big Apple, the New York Knicks are often seen as a hot spot for high-end free agents and trade targets.

Anytime a big name hits the market, you can bet that the Knicks will be considered. They learned recently that the superstar free agent LeBron James would’ve strongly considered the Knicks if they hadn’t just won the NBA Finals.

DeMar DeRozan was another name instantly linked to New York recently, but there doesn’t seem to be any real traction there.

DeMar DeRozan Gets Word On New York Knicks’ Interest Level

New York Knicks insider Ian Begley relayed some information regarding the chances of the Knicks landing the star forward in free agency.

“The Knicks have to add a third center after losing Ariel Hukporti. DeRozan, obviously, a very skilled scorer. I don’t think there is anything there on either end,” Begley reported on Wednesday, July 8.

“I don’t think anything happens there with DeRozan and the Knicks. I don’t know, DeRozan seems to be reportedly interested in Miami, the Clippers would be in there, but I don’t think the Knicks are on his wish list, and I don’t think there is interest in bringing DeRozan in, so I think you can put that to bed at the moment.”

DeMar DeRozan’s NBA History

The 36-year-old forward has been in the NBA since 2009.

Coming out of USC, DeRozan was the ninth-overall pick in the NBA Draft for the Toronto Raptors.

After starring for the Raptors for nine years, DeRozan got his first change of scenery with the San Antonio Spurs.

Following a three-year run with the Spurs, DeRozan joined the Chicago Bulls. After spending the 2023-2024 season with the Bulls, DeRozan completed a sign-and-trade to land with the Kings.

DeRozan was set to enter year three of a $74 million contract.

Last year, DeRozan appeared in 77 games for the Kings. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Throughout his NBA career, DeRozan produced 21.1 points per game, while shooting 47.1% from the field and hitting on 32.0% of his shots from three.

While DeRozan has a demand from contending teams, it seems the Knicks aren’t taking a look at the star scorer right now.