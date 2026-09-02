Knicks Forgotten Wing Fails to Capitalize on Major Opportunity Before Training Camp

The New York Knicks find themselves in an unusual position heading into training camp, with all three of the roster’s two-way spots still available.

Dillon Jones, who occupied one of those spots last season, did little during Summer League to strengthen his case for a return. However, the 24-year-old received another opportunity to impress after earning a call-up to USA Basketball’s latest roster.

Jones was named to the 12-man squad for the fourth qualifying window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup campaign, featuring against Chile on August 27 and Colombia on August 31.

Unfortunately for Jones, the opportunity did little to demonstrate why the Knicks should bring him back on another two-way contract for the upcoming season.

New York Knicks Wing Struggles to Make Impact With Team USA

Jones joined a roster featuring players with experience across the NBA, G League, and international basketball, with veteran coach Terry Stotts leading the team.

In the opening game on the road against Chile, Jones featured for just four minutes. He went scoreless without attempting a shot, recording one defensive rebound and one assist.

His opportunity did not increase significantly four days later against Colombia.

Jones once again logged only four minutes, finishing with two points, one rebound, and one assist.

It is difficult for any player to prove their worth across just eight minutes of basketball, but the limited opportunity could hardly have come at a worse time for Jones, whose NBA future remains uncertain.

He returned to the Knicks for the 2026 Summer League with an apparent opportunity to compete for another two-way contract. However, an underwhelming run in Las Vegas left his immediate future with the organization increasingly unclear.

Across five games, with New York finishing 1-4, Jones averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 steals.

An 18-point performance in his third appearance boosted those numbers considerably. Jones failed to score more than six points in any of his other four outings and converted just two of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones’ Knicks Future Looks Increasingly Uncertain

Jones’ opportunity with USA Basketball appeared particularly well-timed.

A strong showing on the international stage could have provided another reminder of what initially attracted New York to the versatile guard-forward and potentially strengthened his case for a return.

Instead, his extremely limited role meant that opportunity never truly materialized, leaving the Knicks with little new evidence to justify another two-way deal.

New York brought Jones into the organization in January, signing him to a two-way contract after prying him away from the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers‘ G League affiliate.

At the time of his arrival, Jones ranked fifth in the G League with 181 assists and 15th with 45 steals. His 193 rebounds were also the most among players listed at point guard.

His versatility was perhaps best demonstrated by three triple-doubles, including a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance against the San Diego Clippers in December.

Jones also recorded seven games with double-digit rebounds and eight with at least 10 assists, highlighting his ability to influence games well beyond scoring.

Upon joining the Knicks, his opportunities at the NBA level remained limited as New York focused on its championship push during the second half of the season. Instead, Jones spent much of his time with Westchester in the G League, where he continued to produce.

Across 18 appearances, Jones averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.0% from the field and an impressive 38.1% from three-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

Those numbers demonstrate that Jones has already shown he can produce consistently at the G League level. The bigger question is whether he has done enough since then to convince New York that he deserves another opportunity within its developmental pipeline.