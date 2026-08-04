Former Knicks Standout Made Stunning Career Decision After G League Rise

As the New York Knicks marched toward an NBA championship last season, an intriguing story was unfolding with their G League affiliate.

Guard Dink Pate emerged as one of the Westchester Knicks’ brightest young prospects, putting together a string of impressive performances that suggested New York may have been developing a future NBA contributor.

However, his path took an unexpected turn.

After the Knicks signed Dillon Jones to a two-way contract in late January, Pate’s route to the NBA became less clear.

Rather than continue down the professional pathway, the 20-year-old made the surprising decision to commit to Providence and begin his college basketball career.

New York Knicks Prospect Took Surprising Route to College Basketball

Pate’s decision to leave the professional ranks for the NCAA is another sign of the changing basketball landscape, following similar moves such as former NBA draft pick James Nnaji committing to Baylor.

With NIL opportunities continuing to reshape college basketball and NCAA eligibility rules evolving, more young players are beginning to explore unconventional career paths.

Pate’s situation, though, may be the most unique yet.

According to Providence head coach Bryan Hodgson, the talented guard turned down multiple opportunities with the Knicks in order to preserve his college eligibility.

“To turn down two-way contracts and 10-day contracts offered to him by the New York Knicks, based on a statement made by the NCAA so that he can maintain his eligibility in college,” Hodgson told Andy Katz, via ZagsBlog.

“He made that educated decision and now he is here and he is really fired up about it.”

Hodgson’s comments echoed reporting from DraftExpress analyst Jonathan Givony earlier this year, who revealed that Pate’s agent, Sam Permut, declined multiple two-way contract offers from NBA teams to ensure his client remained eligible for college basketball.

Before making that decision, Pate averaged 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and just under one steal across 50 G League appearances during the 2025-26 season while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range.

Pate Betting on Himself After G League Success

After turning professional at just 17 years old by joining G League Ignite in 2023 instead of pursuing the traditional college route, last season represented the biggest step forward of Pate’s young career.

His production improved significantly from the previous campaign with the Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Standing 6-foot-8 while primarily playing guard, Pate possesses an unusual blend of size, versatility, and shot-making ability that continues to intrigue NBA evaluators.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, he has already appeared in 131 G League games, giving him an exceptional level of professional experience for a 20-year-old prospect and leaving many believing an NBA opportunity was only a matter of time.

“I think it’s good, its more of a physical league, individually, you gotta be more physical for this type of league,” Pate said about his decision to go the college. “But I think I’m ready for it.”

“Really just the indication that a lot of people was saying Dink Pate wasn’t ready for the NBA. So if you feel like I wasn’t ready for the NBA and I didn’t go to college, im here now.”

Although Pate went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Westchester Knicks quickly secured his returning player rights following his Summer League stint with New York, reinforcing the organization’s long-term interest in his development.

Whether that relationship eventually leads him back to the Knicks remains to be seen, but for now, Pate has chosen an unconventional route in the belief that college basketball will better position him for a lasting NBA career.