Donald Trump at Spurs-Knicks Game: Will President Be Booed or Cheered at NBA Finals?

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, prompting plenty of speculation about the crowd’s potential response. Will the crowd boo or cheer Trump as the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs?

Time will tell, but there is also a chance there will be a mixture of both responses. Trump is unlikely to sit courtside for the Knicks-Spurs game but is instead expected to be in owner James Dolan’s suite.

Trump has a history of attending college football games in SEC country where the president has a strong base of support. The president attended the Georgia-Alabama game in 2024 in addition to previous national championship matchups.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump attending the Spurs-Knicks game.

Donald Trump Received 30.4% of the Votes in New York City in 2024

Trump only received 30.4% of the votes in New York City during the 2024 election, per NBC New York. By comparison, Kamala Harris won 67.7% of the votes in New York City.

Trump had more success around the entire state of New York earning 43.6% of the votes, per Politico. Harris won New York with 56.4% of the votes in 2024.

According to The Economist, Trump has a 35% approval rating ahead of his NBA Finals appearance.

Will Trump Be Booed or Cheered at NBA Finals Game Between the Spurs & Knicks?

Some Knicks fans are frustrated with Trump as the president’s attendance means the typical Madison Square Garden watch party outside the arena has been canceled as a security procaution. Not everyone is convinced Trump will receive a negative reaction.

Knicks legend Amar’e Stoudemire predicts Trump will receive an ovation.

“Oh, man, he’s going to get a standing ovation,” Stoudemire explained to TMZ. “That’s the United States president. He deserves all the respect that we can give him.

“It’s a tough job to take on to be the President of the United States. And so, you know, he deserved all the respect. So I think the Knicks fans will show respect Monday night to the president if he does come to the game.”

Donald Trump on Attending the NBA Finals: ‘I’ve Been a Knick Fan for a Long Time’

Ahead of Game 3, Trump revealed that he was invited to the NBA Finals by Knicks owner James Dolan. Trump praised the Knicks for their hot streak in the postseason. New York has won 13 straight playoff contests heading into Game 3.

“I’ve been a Knick fan for a long time and I’m also a Jim Dolan fan,” Trump explained, per The Athletic. “He’s a nice guy, OK? He’s spent a long time wanting to win and he’s a competitive guy and he’s got a team that’s amazing.

“I don’t think they’ve lost a playoff game. Can you imagine that?”

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama does not believe Trump’s attendance will be a distraction for the players.

“Not really,” Wembanyama noted during a June 7, media session when asked about Trump being a potential distraction. “I think it could be, but isolating myself is something I’ve practiced over the years.

“I think I’m good at it. So it’s not a problem. This is similar to something media-wise like the Olympics.”