Donald Trump Disrespected On Live TV For Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 Decision

Donald ‍Trump Attending Game 3 doesn’t have everyone excited.

Right now, New York seems completely caught up with basketball. The Knicks have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the city was totally into it from Game 1.

President Trump revealed that he has accepted Knicks owner James Dolan’s invitation to attend a Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

If he decides to do so, he would be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game live.

Hakeem Jeffries Didn’t Hold Back on Trump Attending the Knicks Game

Not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn, was asked about Trump’s planned appearance during a CNN interview and did not sugarcoat his feelings.

“Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself. I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break.”

Jeffries then went further, connecting Trump’s attendance to a broader frustration.

“Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster.”

Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals 2026: What This Series Is Really About

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ political chatter is definitely out there, but the basketball is still happening. Despite a very difficult shooting night, Brunson scored some tremendous late buckets, and Town supplemented 18 points with 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who eventually overcame their 14-point deficit and stole home court on the road. New York won Game 1 in San Antonio 105-95.

For Game 2, the Spurs will be really eager to get even before the series moves to MSG. Victor Wembanyama is a total game-changer. Even the most well-run offensive plays lose their effectiveness when he is on the court as he closes driving lanes dramatically, so Brunson will have to come up with different ways to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌create.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ key battle is simple: will the Knicks manage to disrupt Wembanyama’s comfort level? During the regular season, New York played very tough on him with Josh Hart leading the way by setting screens and pushing him to move in the open space.

The Knicks lead 1-0, Game 3 is at MSG on June 8, and this city has waited 27 years for this moment. Trump or no Trump in the building, New York just wants to see a championship.