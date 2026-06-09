Donald Trump to Jay-Z: Every Celebrity Spotted at NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG

Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals delivered more than a crucial result between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Madison Square Garden became the center of attention across sports, entertainment, and politics as a long list of celebrities packed the arena for New York’s first home Finals game since 1999.

The Spurs spoiled what many Knicks fans hoped would be a celebration, earning a 115-111 victory behind Victor Wembanyama’s 32-point performance to cut New York’s series lead to 2-1. While Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns battled on the court, many of the biggest names in entertainment and sports watched from courtside.

Donald Trump and New York Knicks Owner James Dolan Attend NBA Finals

One of the most talked-about attendees was President Donald Trump, who accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan to attend the game.

According to USA Today’s live coverage, Trump sat in a suite alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump and James Dolan. His appearance drew significant attention before tipoff.

When Trump appeared on the Madison Square Garden video board during pregame ceremonies, USA Today noted that he was greeted with boos from portions of the crowd.

Trump later left his seat before halftime as New York rapper Cardi B prepared to perform.

Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee Lead Celebrity Row

Madison Square Garden’s famous Celebrity Row was filled with longtime Knicks supporters.

Actor Timothée Chalamet attended alongside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Chalamet has become one of the most visible Knicks fans during the team’s playoff run and was also present for Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio.

Spike Lee, one of the franchise’s most recognizable supporters, returned courtside wearing a customized Knicks jersey signed by Pope Leo XIV. Lee reiterated his previous comments about what a championship would mean to him.

“I would give up an Academy Award. Oscar, for the Knicks to win a championship,” Lee said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Inside The NBA”.

Comedians Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Larry David, and Tina Fey were also in attendance.

Morgan, a longtime Knicks supporter, has become synonymous with Madison Square Garden during New York’s playoff run.

Patrick Ewing, Derek Jeter and Other New York Legends Return

Several iconic New York sports figures attended the game.

Knicks legends Patrick Ewing, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Bill Bradley, John Starks, Allan Houston, Larry Johnson, Kiki VanDeWeghe, Tim Thomas, and Hubert Davis were all present.

Before tipoff, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal praised Ewing on TNT’s pregame coverage.

“From the bottom of my heart, if the Knicks do win, I’m still not putting them above my favorite player in Patrick Ewing,” O’Neal said. “Thank you for everything… You’ll always be my favorite… The New York Knicks belong to Patrick Ewing.”

Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning also arrived together to support the Knicks.

Tennis legend John McEnroe and former Knicks guard Jeremy Lin were among the notable sports figures in attendance as well.

Jay-Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Bring Star Power

The music world was heavily represented at Game 3.

Jay-Z returned to Madison Square Garden to support the Knicks, continuing a tradition that spans more than two decades.

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled sat courtside after traveling to San Antonio for the opening two games of the series.

Earlier in the day, Fat Joe appeared on ESPN’s First Take and emphasized the importance of the game.

“We got to get it. I feel like honestly, if we win tonight, it’s over,” he said.

Cardi B headlined the halftime entertainment. The Bronx native performed “Bodak Yellow” and “Bodgeda Baddie” during a halftime show that kept many fans in their seats during the break.

Karl-Anthony Towns Receives Support From Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, was also in attendance.

Woods revealed to Vogue that an orange ostrich clutch had become her “lucky bag” during the Knicks’ playoff run, but enhanced security measures prevented her from bringing it to Game 3.

Instead, she wore custom orange ostrich shoes while supporting Towns courtside.

Despite the celebrity-filled atmosphere and a packed Madison Square Garden crowd, the Spurs left New York with the final word. Wembanyama’s standout performance and Stephon Castle’s late free throws secured a 115-111 win, cutting the Knicks’ Finals lead to 2-1 and ensuring the series will return to San Antonio for Game 5.