Where Will Donald Trump Sit For Game 3 In Madison Square Garden? Insider Reveals

United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance to watch the New York Knicks battle the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals inside Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Trump is just one of the many celebrities expected to attend the game, which will be the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999.

With Trump’s attendance, security has been tight with heightened security protocols for all fans and spectators inside and outside the Garden. But where will Trump sit to watch the game? ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed.

“President Donald Trump will be sitting in a suite tonight at Madison Square Garden, so he’s opting not to sit courtside,” he said, citing a source from White House.

By watching the game live, Trump will make history as the first sitting president to watch an NBA Finals game ever.

Trump had been invited by Knicks owner James Dolan after the Knicks took Game 1 win in San Antonio to enjoy a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks went on to steal Game 2 and head to New York with a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 is seen to be the biggest Knicks game in 27 years. The team also has tremendous momentum on its side after winning its last 13 playoff games, dating back to the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks will have a massive homecourt advantage as New York fans are expected to flock to the Garden for the game. A win by the Knicks in Game 3 would put them up to 3-0, a lead no team in NBA history has ever recovered from.

Shams Charania Shares Funny Story About The Tightened Security In New York

Shams Charania shared a funny story about his interaction with the U.S. Secret Service, who are tasked with protecting the safety of Trump in the game.

According to Charania, he has yet to find his airpod after it fell in an interaction where the Secret Service is stationed. The security then asked him to get out of the area.

“Personally, I was actually stopped by Secret Service because my airpod fell and the Secret Service came up to me and said, ‘You’re gonna have to get out of the intersection,’” Charania told Malika Andrews. “So I had to get out. After this, I’m going to go look for my airpod case.”

Shams: "Personally I was actually stopped by secret service cuz my airpod fell and secret service came up to me and said hey secret service. You're gonna have to get out of the intersection. So I had to get out. After this I'm gonna go look for my airpod case" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ezaizguhQt pic.twitter.com/p7gnOWKfgO — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 8, 2026

Spurs Guard Reveals Honest Feelings on Trump’s Game 3 Appearance

For Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, having the U.S. President in the same arena as the NBA Finals only adds unnecessary stress for everyone involved.

“I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else,” Fox said during shootaround hours before Game 3. “We got obviously more security. We got to send stuff (to the arena) early. I think our buses are a little earlier, so that’s that.”

“We’re getting screened like it’s TSA. It’s a little inconvenient for the people that’s got to play, but it is what it is.”

It remains to be seen how these extra layers of security would affect both squads. The only thing that is certain: Game 3 of the NBA Finals is a must-watch.