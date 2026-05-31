Draymond Green Absolutely Disrespects the Knicks Ahead of NBA Finals

The Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, riding an 11-game winning streak after sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have looked dominant all playoffs. Not everyone sees it that way, though.

The Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, a rematch of the 1999 title bout that San Antonio won in five games. New York has been the feel-good story of the postseason, but Draymond Green had something to say about that.

Draymond Green Calls Out the Knicks Before the 2026 NBA Finals

On his podcast, Green was asked about the Knicks reaching the Finals. Rather than giving credit, he doubled down on the idea that getting out of the East means very little. He leaned on Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who stirred things up recently with her own skeptical take on this Knicks team.

Hammon stood by her past criticism of Jalen Brunson after New York swept Cleveland, pointing to Allen Iverson winning MVP and still losing in the Finals as a historical example. Green picked up right where she left off.

Green said:

“I double down on this, just like Becky Hammon said, prove me wrong, prove me wrong, double down. Absolutely double down, getting out of the East has never been a sure fire to win a championship, what y’all talking about? You get out of the East, you’re supposed to get out of the East, it’s the f*cking East. Of course you’re supposed to get out of the East. That don’t just mean you win a championship because you get out of the East, it’s the f*cking East. Great, it’s the East, would have beat up Boston. You should get out the East. Happy for Mike Brown, by the way, but you should get out of the East.”

Why Draymond’s Take Is More Disrespect Than Debate

There is a fair basketball argument buried in what Green said. The Western Conference has been tougher for years, and the East has not always been the hardest road to the Finals. But Green does not stop at the argument. He leaves no room for what the Knicks actually pulled off.

New York swept the 76ers in the second round and then swept the Cavaliers in the conference finals, going 11-0 to close out the playoffs. A team does not do that by accident.

The “Happy for Mike Brown” line is also a telling throwaway. Brown was fired four times across stints with the Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings before the Knicks hired him last July, and he then swept those same Cavaliers to get here. Crediting the coach while brushing off the team is a very specific kind of slight.

The Knicks now get to answer all of it on the biggest stage. Game 1 tips off in San Antonio on June 3. Draymond said prove him wrong. New York has 27 years of waiting behind them