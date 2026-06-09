Draymond Green Says Jalen Brunson Has Become Equal To LeBron & Steph Curry

Controversial NBA star Draymond Green made a strong statement when comparing Jalen Brunson to LeBron James and Stephen Curry as the elite NBA superstars. Brunson’s star power has grown after leading the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals. However, Green took it to another level by comparing him to two of the most popular players in NBA history.

The appearance on Inside the NBA featured Draymond sharing this quote about Brunson’s popularity:

“I’ve obviously played in six NBA Finals or whatever it is. But I played with Stephen Curry and I played against LeBron James a lot. The amount of Jalen Brunson jerseys I see stacks up to the amount of Stephen Curry and LeBron James jerseys you see. That’s what been most impressive to me – how much support they have for this team but in particular how much this city has banded around this guy who is the engine pushing this whole thing forward.”

Green did make sure to add the context of Brunson’s impact in New York City being the main reason why he should be compared to two historic NBA figures. The reaction still featured most fans surprised at Draymond going that far to say Brunson is on the level of two top ten all time popular legends.

Trying To Understand Draymond Green’s Point

This postseason run saw the Knicks reaching their most relevant status in the NBA since the mid-1990s. New York did make the NBA Finals in 1999, but that was as an eighth seed who had little chances against the Tim Duncan and David Robinson led San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson is the main reason that the Knicks have reached the NBA Finals and hold a 2-0 lead with extremely high odds to win the first NBA Championship in over five decades. The popularity of Brunson in NYC makes him a major superstar in the league.

A historic run has made New York a premiere NBA team to join the other top market teams, like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Green seeing Brunson’s impact on the city and winning makes the point guard comparable to the iconic figures.

Why Fans Still Question Draymond Green

Regardless of his intent, Green still looks foolish comparing a great player to the most important players in recent memory. James and Curry both led the NBA to new highs throughout the 2010s decade into the 2020s due to their all-time great careers.

One could realistically be argued as the greatest player of all time, and the other could be debated as the greatest point guard ever. Brunson is nowhere near the MVP level player of the names that Green went out of his way to make comparisons about.

The argument only holds weight if discussing it within the context of New York sports. NBA fans all over the world fell in love with the game. Curry and LeBron won many MVP Awards and NBA Championships that Brunson will likely never equal to in pure numbers. Green still believes that he’s become an equally popular superstar to those two at their peak.